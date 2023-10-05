Final Four Set At OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023 As Group Stages Come To A Close

Fiji will play Tahiti in the semi-finals of the OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023 after outlasting Vanuatu in their final Group A fixture.

Two goals in the first-half set up the Fijians for victory in a match that was low on chances but high on intensity with so much on the line.

8 minutes were on the clock when Tevita Waranaivalu gave Fiji a precious lead. Driving down the right-hand side, his low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Quai at the near post to break the deadlock.

Two minutes passed before the lead was doubled. A wonderful flowing counter-attack ended with Setareki Hughes one-on-one with the ‘keeper and he calmly slotted the ball home to give Fiji a crucial second and leave Vanuatu in considerable trouble.

As well as their two goals, Fiji were heavily indebted to goalkeeper Emori Ragata, who made a string of excellent saves to keep his side ahead as the match wore on.

There was nothing that Ragata could do however with 8 minutes remaining, as Jayson Timatua muscled in ahead of the defence and headed in from close range to reduce the deficit.

Kemly Lehi had two excellent chances late on, the first lifted just over the bar on the angle before his right-footed effort sliced just wide of the far post.

Steve Nona came agonisingly close to scoring Vanuatu’s equaliser with an outrageous effort from the touchline that thundered off the underside of the crossbar and somehow avoided crossing the line before bouncing away to safety – ensuring Fiji’s semi-final berth.

Vanuatu: 0

Fiji: 2 (Tevita WARANAIVALU 8, Setareki HUGHES 10)

HT: 0-2

The New Zealand Futsal Whites have completed an impressive unbeaten run through the Group Stages at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup.

Marvin Eakins’ side has as expected proven far too strong for a plucky Tonga, winning 14-0 at Bruce Pulman Arena in Auckland.

It sets up a mouthwatering contest against the Solomon Islands in tomorrow’s semi-finals with the Group B runners-ups having represented Oceania at the past five FIFA Futsal World Cups but having not yet really hit their straps this week.

When New Zealand opened the scoring in the second minute through captain Dylan Manickum, it seemed as if Tonga could be on the end of another thrashing.

They had been whipped 20-2 by Vanuatu in their second match of the tournament. But it took the Kiwis another eight minutes to find the back of the net again when Stephen Ashby-Peckham fired home.

Tonga had competed well, defending in numbers, and their keeper Semisi Otukolo made several impressive saves.

The Kiwis though eventually broke through the Tongan resistance and scored three times in just over a minute in the latter stages of the first half.

Trailing 8-0 at the break the Tongans came out resolute at the start of the second half and held out for nearly eight minutes before the Kiwis broken through gain.

They did so with a brace in a minute to Adam Paulsen and New Zealand added four more goals as the Tongan defence tired.

Tonga: 0

New Zealand: 14 (Dylan MANICKUM 2’, Stephen ASHBY-PECKHAM 9’, 31’, 10’, Jordan DITTFORT 11’, Ethan MARTIN 15’, 37, Art TWIGG 16’ Oban HAWKINS 16’, Rahan ALI 20’, 31’, Adam PAULSEN 28’, 29, Own Goal 33)

HT: 0-8

Tahiti have joined Solomon Islands in the final four at the OFC Nations Cup 2023 after outlasting New Caledonia in a fast-paced final Group B match in Auckland.

Two goals from Vincent Tinomoe proved crucial in a match that swung back and forth, with New Caledonia taking an early lead, only to be pegged back as the contest wore on.

Nicolas Foubert gave his side an early lead before Vincent Tinomoe levelled matters a couple of minutes later. A Christ Pei strike soon after reestablished New Caledonia’s one goal lead in a contest they needed to win to advance.

Two goals in five minutes turned the tie on its’ head. Tetuanui Tinomoe struck first with a calmly taken finish, rounding the goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net. Michel Mauhuri then grabbed a vital third with a neat back post finish.

As New Caledonia chased the match, Tahiti were afforded more and more space as the minutes ticked down. Akareva Riaria iced the result with a finish 4 minutes from time and despite a late notch from Nicolas Foubert, Tahiti held on to secure their place in the last four.

New Caledonia: 3 (Nicolas FOUBERT 3 36, Christ PEI 6)

Tahiti: 5 (Vincent TINOMOE 5, 22, Tetuanui TINOMOE 10, Michel MAIHURI 15, Akareva RIARIA 36)

HT: 2-3

Solomon Islands struck three goals early in the first-half to put themselves in charge against Samoa and confirm their place in the semi-finals at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023.

Needing a big win to be sure of progression to the last four, the Solomon Islands flew out of the blocks in the first period, racing into a 3-0 lead within the opening five minutes.

George Stevenson and Micah Lea’alafa were the key protagonists for Damon Shaw’s side as they worked hard to build up a substantial lead that would give them a safety net with qualification for the semi-finals in sight.

An unfortunate own goal added to the tally in the first stanza as Samoa worked diligently but struggled to seriously work Solomon’s goalkeeper Cliff Sasau.

Compounding Samoan misery was a red card to Lapalapa Toni when he handled a goal-bound effort, leaving the referee with little choice.

Three goals in the first 4 minutes of the second-half put paid to any hopes of a Samoa comeback but they did register two consolation goals late in the piece, courtesy of Dilo Tumua and then Jefferson Fa’amatau.

Late goals from Calvin Do’oro and Junior Mana padded out the scoreline as Solomon Islands confidently assured themselves of a place in the last four.

Samoa: 2 (Dilo TUMUA 31, Jefferson FA’AMATAU 32)

Solomon Islands: 13 (George STEVENSON 3 17, Junior MANA 4 35, Own Goal 5, Micah LEA’ALAFA 10, 11, 21 24, Calvin DO’ORO 22 38, Owen BUNABO 26, Clifford MISITANA 32)

HT: 0-6

