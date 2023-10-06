Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spark Teams Up With Local Rapper JessB In Search Of Aotearoa’s Musicians Of Tomorrow

Friday, 6 October 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Spark Open Audition

Budding musicians are often looking for their ‘big break’ or waiting to get discovered online but for three up-and-coming New Zealand musicians, that opportunity could be just around the corner thanks to Spark Open Audition.

Spark has joined forces with local rapper JessB and Big Fan, the world-class recording studio backed by Joel Little who has produced songs for artists such as Lorde and Taylor Swift, in search of Aotearoa’s musicians of tomorrow.

Starting on 7 October, Spark Open Audition will encourage emerging musicians to post a ‘duet’ with a video of JessB on TikTok for a chance to win one of three one-on-one mentorship sessions with a music producer at Big Fan, as well as studio time with audio equipment.

The three selected Spark Open Audition finalists will have the chance to perform live on ZM radio station in the hopes of winning a public vote. The overall winner will take home a prize pack worth $10,000 including further Big Fan studio time and credit from The Rock Shop to support their music career.

Spark’s Director of Marketing and Data, Matt Bain, says Spark Open Audition is all about using the power of technology to help New Zealanders go after the things that matter most to them.

“For the last nine years our music strategy has been focussed on getting New Zealanders closer to the music they love with our money can’t buy VIP music experiences and our partnerships with Spotify and Spark Arena.

“But Spark Open Audition is taking this to the next level helping to support the artists who, one day, could be selling out Spark Arena themselves.

“Driven by our guiding kaupapa of Hello Tomorrow, which uses technology as the vehicle to unleash an Aotearoa that’s full of possibilities, Spark Open Audition will provide three musically talented New Zealanders with the platform to realise those possibilities as they harness their creativity and kickstart their music career.

“Because we know that when you feel you have a chance today, it changes how you see tomorrow.”

Big Fan General Manager Savina Fountain says many New Zealanders just need to be given the chance to realise their potential.

“We know that music has the ability to make a real difference in people’s lives and bring communities together. We have so much talent here in Aotearoa – we want to provide as many opportunities for people to get real-world experience in the music industry,” she says.

“The industry continues to evolve, and through technology, artists are able to share and promote their music more than ever before. We are thrilled to work with Spark and our Big Fan whānau to support the winners by providing the framework to kickstart their career in music.”

Entries for Spark Open Audition open on Saturday, 7 October. To enter, head to @Spark_NZ on TikTok, duet the pinned video of JessB and her hit single ‘Moment’, and tag #sparkopenaudition. Entries close 18 October 2023, with finalists announced on 3 November.

Notes to editor

Entries for Spark Open Audition open on Saturday, 7 October and close on Wednesday, 18 October 2023.

Three finalists will be announced on Friday, 3 November with live radio performances at the ZM studio on Thursday, 23 November.

The public vote which will decide the ultimate winner of the competition will open on Thursday, 23 November via ZM and Spark’s website.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, 28 November.

For more information on Spark Open Audition including Terms and Conditions, visit www.spark.co.nz/hellotomorrow.

University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

