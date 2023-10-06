Spark Teams Up With Local Rapper JessB In Search Of Aotearoa’s Musicians Of Tomorrow

Budding musicians are often looking for their ‘big break’ or waiting to get discovered online but for three up-and-coming New Zealand musicians, that opportunity could be just around the corner thanks to Spark Open Audition.

Spark has joined forces with local rapper JessB and Big Fan, the world-class recording studio backed by Joel Little who has produced songs for artists such as Lorde and Taylor Swift, in search of Aotearoa’s musicians of tomorrow.

Starting on 7 October, Spark Open Audition will encourage emerging musicians to post a ‘duet’ with a video of JessB on TikTok for a chance to win one of three one-on-one mentorship sessions with a music producer at Big Fan, as well as studio time with audio equipment.

The three selected Spark Open Audition finalists will have the chance to perform live on ZM radio station in the hopes of winning a public vote. The overall winner will take home a prize pack worth $10,000 including further Big Fan studio time and credit from The Rock Shop to support their music career.

Spark’s Director of Marketing and Data, Matt Bain, says Spark Open Audition is all about using the power of technology to help New Zealanders go after the things that matter most to them.

“For the last nine years our music strategy has been focussed on getting New Zealanders closer to the music they love with our money can’t buy VIP music experiences and our partnerships with Spotify and Spark Arena.

“But Spark Open Audition is taking this to the next level helping to support the artists who, one day, could be selling out Spark Arena themselves.

“Driven by our guiding kaupapa of Hello Tomorrow, which uses technology as the vehicle to unleash an Aotearoa that’s full of possibilities, Spark Open Audition will provide three musically talented New Zealanders with the platform to realise those possibilities as they harness their creativity and kickstart their music career.

“Because we know that when you feel you have a chance today, it changes how you see tomorrow.”

Big Fan General Manager Savina Fountain says many New Zealanders just need to be given the chance to realise their potential.

“We know that music has the ability to make a real difference in people’s lives and bring communities together. We have so much talent here in Aotearoa – we want to provide as many opportunities for people to get real-world experience in the music industry,” she says.

“The industry continues to evolve, and through technology, artists are able to share and promote their music more than ever before. We are thrilled to work with Spark and our Big Fan whānau to support the winners by providing the framework to kickstart their career in music.”

Entries for Spark Open Audition open on Saturday, 7 October. To enter, head to @Spark_NZ on TikTok, duet the pinned video of JessB and her hit single ‘Moment’, and tag #sparkopenaudition. Entries close 18 October 2023, with finalists announced on 3 November.

Notes to editor

Entries for Spark Open Audition open on Saturday, 7 October and close on Wednesday, 18 October 2023.

Three finalists will be announced on Friday, 3 November with live radio performances at the ZM studio on Thursday, 23 November.

The public vote which will decide the ultimate winner of the competition will open on Thursday, 23 November via ZM and Spark’s website.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, 28 November.

For more information on Spark Open Audition including Terms and Conditions, visit www.spark.co.nz/hellotomorrow.

© Scoop Media

