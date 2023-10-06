World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Aotearoa – Whakaata Māori

A global gathering of Indigenous storytellers will come together to celebrate Indigenous narratives and the transformative influence of storytelling with Hawaikirangi - 2024 World Indigenous Content Conference.

Hosted by Whakaata Māori in partnership with the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN), this conference will take place during the broadcaster's 20th-anniversary celebrations in Auckland on 7- 8 March 2024 at the Viaduct Events Centre.

Shane Taurima, Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Whakaata Māori and WITBN Chair says, “The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its pivotal role in shaping identity across generations.”

"This conference speaks to the enduring power of Indigenous storytelling. It brings together Indigenous storytellers, content creators, film, media, broadcasting, marketing, and communications professionals. Hawaikirangi 2024 is the perfect platform for creators to showcase their work and connect with others and learn," he said.

The conference promises to be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. Through a mix of keynote sessions, panel talks and workshops, attendees will gain insights, practical knowledge, and tools from global Indigenous leaders.

The event features international keynote speakers including Chief Executive of Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) Sámi Television, Johan Ailo Kalstad, respected Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Australian SBS Director, Tanya Denning Orman, and member of the Abenaki First Nation of Odanak and Chief Executive Officer of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) in Canada, Monika Ille. Hawaikirangi 2024 will also feature local Indigenous artists, creators and change leaders including Professor Rangi Mātāmua and many more to be announced.

Registration for Hawaikirangi 2024 is available now. For more information about the conference, and to register please visit our website www.witbn.net

About WITBN:

WITBN brings together broadcasters from around the world to preserve and promote Indigenous languages and cultures through the power of the media and storytelling. This is achieved through collaborative partnerships and the sharing of resources, knowledge, programming, and events.

About the speakers:

Johan Ailo Kalstad

Chief Executive - NRK Sámi Television (NRK)

WITBN Executive Member

Oslo, Norway

Johan Ailo Kalstad currently serves as the Director of NRK Sámi, the Sámi department of the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), a government-owned public broadcaster. NRK Sámi is dedicated to providing content to the Sámi people, the indigenous population of northern Europe who reside in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.

With roots in Guovdageaidnu, a Sámi town in the northern part of Sápmi, Johan Ailo is fluent in the Northern Sámi language and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role at NRK Sámi, having worked in various Sámi organisations and previously serving as the Director of the Sámi University of Applied Sciences.

NRK Sámi, one of the oldest Sámi institutions, produces daily radio, television, and online content for all segments of the Sámi population in Norway. The organisation airs and publishes content in three Sámi languages (the Northern, Lule, and Southern Sámi languages) as well as in Norwegian and has a close collaboration with SVT Sápmi, SR Sameradion, and YLE Sápmi, its sister organisations in Sweden and Finland.

Under Johan Ailo's Kalstad leadership, NRK Sámi remains dedicated to preserving and promoting Sámi culture and language and to giving a voice to the Sámi people. With a focus on digital transformation and a priority on reaching a young audience, NRK Sámi is poised to make valuable contributions to the Sámi community and media industry.

Tanya Denning-Orman

SBS Director, Indigenous Content (NITV)

Tanya Denning-Orman, a proud Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman from Central and North Queensland, Australia has led National Indigenous Television (NITV) since it joined Special Broadcasting Services (SBS) in 2012, and became SBS’s first Director of Indigenous Content in 2020.

Tanya manages NITV as a channel dedicated to Indigenous voices, overseeing its diverse and innovative multiplatform content. She also plays an instrumental role in the development and delivery of First Nations storytelling across the SBS network. With more than 20 years’ experience working in media, Tanya has previously held positions as a journalist and producer for ABC and SBS, and a number of different roles at NITV since its inception in 2007.

As a champion for strong Indigenous media, she has also held a number of industry board positions including currently with the World Indigenous Television Broadcast Network (WITBN), as an Advisory Board member with Media Diversity Australia, and previously with First Nations Media Australia (FNMA).

Monika Ille

Chief Executive Officer, APTN

Monika Ille is a member of the Abenaki First Nation of Odanak, located in Quebec, Canada. Over the course of 30 years in the broadcasting industry, she has built a rich and diverse portfolio that celebrates Indigenous cultures. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal and in 2020 completed the McGill-HEC Montréal Executive MBA program.

Monika has worked for a broad range of organisations, including the Société Radio-Canada, the National Film Board (NFB), the Assembly of First Nations and Quebec Native Women. During her time at the NFB, she was instrumental in the development of a new training program for Indigenous filmmakers. This experience introduced her to the world of film production, eventually inspiring her to film her first documentary, French Man, Native Son.

Monika brought her strong creative vision to APTN in 2003. She first joined the team as the Quebec liaison officer and then moved into the programming department. For many years, she served as the executive director of programming and scheduling. Her accomplishments at the network led to her appointment as chief executive officer of APTN on Dec. 16, 2019.

Monika sits on the board of directors for the Université de Montréal and the Canadian Museum of Nature and is on the council of the Ordre de Montréal. She is also an industry adjudicator on the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council – Quebec Regional Panel. In 2019, Monika was named one of Maison Saint-Gabriel’s Exceptional Women. In 2022, she received the Desautels Management Achievement Award from McGill University and was named Playback’s Executive of the Year. Most recently, The Globe and Mail listed Monika as one of the 25 most influential people in Canadian television.

