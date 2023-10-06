Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Aotearoa – Whakaata Māori

Friday, 6 October 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

A global gathering of Indigenous storytellers will come together to celebrate Indigenous narratives and the transformative influence of storytelling with Hawaikirangi - 2024 World Indigenous Content Conference.

Hosted by Whakaata Māori in partnership with the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN), this conference will take place during the broadcaster's 20th-anniversary celebrations in Auckland on 7- 8 March 2024 at the Viaduct Events Centre.

Shane Taurima, Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Whakaata Māori and WITBN Chair says, “The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its pivotal role in shaping identity across generations.”

"This conference speaks to the enduring power of Indigenous storytelling. It brings together Indigenous storytellers, content creators, film, media, broadcasting, marketing, and communications professionals. Hawaikirangi 2024 is the perfect platform for creators to showcase their work and connect with others and learn," he said.

The conference promises to be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. Through a mix of keynote sessions, panel talks and workshops, attendees will gain insights, practical knowledge, and tools from global Indigenous leaders.

The event features international keynote speakers including Chief Executive of Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) Sámi Television, Johan Ailo Kalstad, respected Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Australian SBS Director, Tanya Denning Orman, and member of the Abenaki First Nation of Odanak and Chief Executive Officer of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) in Canada, Monika Ille. Hawaikirangi 2024 will also feature local Indigenous artists, creators and change leaders including Professor Rangi Mātāmua and many more to be announced.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Registration for Hawaikirangi 2024 is available now. For more information about the conference, and to register please visit our website www.witbn.net

About WITBN:

WITBN brings together broadcasters from around the world to preserve and promote Indigenous languages and cultures through the power of the media and storytelling. This is achieved through collaborative partnerships and the sharing of resources, knowledge, programming, and events.

About the speakers:

Johan Ailo Kalstad

Chief Executive - NRK Sámi Television (NRK)

WITBN Executive Member

Oslo, Norway

Johan Ailo Kalstad currently serves as the Director of NRK Sámi, the Sámi department of the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), a government-owned public broadcaster. NRK Sámi is dedicated to providing content to the Sámi people, the indigenous population of northern Europe who reside in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.

With roots in Guovdageaidnu, a Sámi town in the northern part of Sápmi, Johan Ailo is fluent in the Northern Sámi language and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role at NRK Sámi, having worked in various Sámi organisations and previously serving as the Director of the Sámi University of Applied Sciences.

NRK Sámi, one of the oldest Sámi institutions, produces daily radio, television, and online content for all segments of the Sámi population in Norway. The organisation airs and publishes content in three Sámi languages (the Northern, Lule, and Southern Sámi languages) as well as in Norwegian and has a close collaboration with SVT Sápmi, SR Sameradion, and YLE Sápmi, its sister organisations in Sweden and Finland.

Under Johan Ailo's Kalstad leadership, NRK Sámi remains dedicated to preserving and promoting Sámi culture and language and to giving a voice to the Sámi people. With a focus on digital transformation and a priority on reaching a young audience, NRK Sámi is poised to make valuable contributions to the Sámi community and media industry.

Tanya Denning-Orman

SBS Director, Indigenous Content (NITV)

Tanya Denning-Orman, a proud Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman from Central and North Queensland, Australia has led National Indigenous Television (NITV) since it joined Special Broadcasting Services (SBS) in 2012, and became SBS’s first Director of Indigenous Content in 2020.

Tanya manages NITV as a channel dedicated to Indigenous voices, overseeing its diverse and innovative multiplatform content. She also plays an instrumental role in the development and delivery of First Nations storytelling across the SBS network. With more than 20 years’ experience working in media, Tanya has previously held positions as a journalist and producer for ABC and SBS, and a number of different roles at NITV since its inception in 2007.

As a champion for strong Indigenous media, she has also held a number of industry board positions including currently with the World Indigenous Television Broadcast Network (WITBN), as an Advisory Board member with Media Diversity Australia, and previously with First Nations Media Australia (FNMA).

Monika Ille

Chief Executive Officer, APTN

Monika Ille is a member of the Abenaki First Nation of Odanak, located in Quebec, Canada. Over the course of 30 years in the broadcasting industry, she has built a rich and diverse portfolio that celebrates Indigenous cultures. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal and in 2020 completed the McGill-HEC Montréal Executive MBA program.

Monika has worked for a broad range of organisations, including the Société Radio-Canada, the National Film Board (NFB), the Assembly of First Nations and Quebec Native Women. During her time at the NFB, she was instrumental in the development of a new training program for Indigenous filmmakers. This experience introduced her to the world of film production, eventually inspiring her to film her first documentary, French Man, Native Son.

Monika brought her strong creative vision to APTN in 2003. She first joined the team as the Quebec liaison officer and then moved into the programming department. For many years, she served as the executive director of programming and scheduling. Her accomplishments at the network led to her appointment as chief executive officer of APTN on Dec. 16, 2019.

Monika sits on the board of directors for the Université de Montréal and the Canadian Museum of Nature and is on the council of the Ordre de Montréal. She is also an industry adjudicator on the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council – Quebec Regional Panel. In 2019, Monika was named one of Maison Saint-Gabriel’s Exceptional Women. In 2022, she received the Desautels Management Achievement Award from McGill University and was named Playback’s Executive of the Year. Most recently, The Globe and Mail listed Monika as one of the 25 most influential people in Canadian television.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 