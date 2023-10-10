Geeks Gearing Up For Labour Weekend As Armageddon Expo Returns

There’s only one place to be this Labour Weekend - New Zealand’s largest pop-culture convention

With Labour Weekend locked in and armed with an arsenal of international talent and attractions, Armageddon Expo is ready to blow the top off Auckland Showgrounds.

It has been four long years since Armageddon has been able to lock in their favoured Labour Weekend dates at the Auckland Showgrounds and for fans, exhibitors and guests, reclaiming those dates is the best news ever.

“What that means,” says Armageddon Founder, Bill Geradts, “is three and a half huge days of geek glory, with music, movies, anime, television, gaming, esports, virtual reality, wargaming, role-playing games, amusements, collectibles, K-pop and so much more...

“This will be our biggest Armageddon Expo yet and we are truly excited to be bringing this back to Auckland,” he said.

The guest line-up is always hotly anticipated and ‘Springeddon’ has talent galore.

For Sci-fi fans the Star Trek franchise features strongly starting with Trek Captain Kate Mulgrew alongside Todd Stashwick, Robert Picardo, Melissa Navia and Jess Bush from current series Picard and Strange New Worlds. The Mandalorian fans will be excited to meet Brendan Wayne (also the grandson of John Wayne), Katie O’Brian and Omid Abtahi. Fantasy stars from Charmed include Brian Krause and Hollie Marie Combs, along with gaming legend Troy Baker from dystopian TV drama and the game of The Last of Us.

A strong contingent of Anime actors and artists also makes the journey to Springeddon, with Anairis Quiñones (My Hero Academia), A.J. Beckles (Tokyo Revengers), Jason Spisak (Arcane, Young Justice), Derick Snow (Fire Force) and Austin Tindle (Tokyo Ghoul).

YouTube sensation TheHillywood Show® - brainchild of internet celebrities, comedy sister duo Hilly and Hannah Hindi, The Hillywood Show® have amassed 1.7 million Youtube subscribers by creating parody videos of pop culture classics like Lord of the Rings, Twilight, Stranger Things and Suicide Squad. Their productions are amazing and are so good they’ve won the support of MTV, Lady Gaga, Ryan Seacrest, Sean Astin and many more.

And Cosplay fans won’t be disappointed with three of the subculture’s most skillful stars, Witchybrew, Morgan Le Foy and Danielle DeNicola bringing their costumes and makeup for demonstrations and workshops throughout the weekend.

In addition to the guests there is a packed schedule or special events to surprise and delight.

A Choir Performance like no other will be happening Sunday Oct 22nd on the main stage. Wellington’s Supertonic Chior will be featuring a variety of geek, TV, Game and Film music backed by a full orchestra. Headline pieces include: Into the West from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (movie), Baba Yetu from Sid Meier's Civilization (video game), Running up that Hill, Kate Bush from Stranger Things (TV series), A first-time live performance of music from Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (video game), and Main Theme from Fullmetal Alchemist (anime)

This will be a unique experience that must be seen to be believed.

An K-pop competition explodes onto the main stage on Monday Oct 23rd with all the incredible energy and passion K-pop is renowned for.

And gamers better sharpen their skills, with Armageddon featuring for the first time aCall of Duty: Warzone arena, where the top players will duel it out in teams of two in the biggest Call of Duty event in NZ history.

Add to this the latest in virtual reality technology in gaming, racing, shooting, sword fighting and dancing, and you have the largest games event in years.

Springeddon tickets go on sale 1st September via iTicket, and Geradts is expecting limited edition VIP packages to sell out quickly.

“We’re expecting more than 50,000 to attend Springeddon this year and, being on the first long weekend of spring, we know there will be fans travelling from all over the country to be part of the experience.

“We’re excited to be back to our best for Labour Weekend. Come along and celebrate pop-culture and gaming like no other event can,” Geradts said.

(ends)

About Armageddon Expo

Armageddon Expo is a New Zealand owned and operated pop culture convention that holds multiple events around New Zealand in cities including Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Palmerston North and Christchurch. The event, run by Beyond Reality Media Premier Event Management, has been running continuously since 1995 and features an unmatched line-up of talent from screen, television and online, together with gaming, anime, cosplay and more.

See: https://www.armageddonexpo.com/

Armageddon ‘Springeddon’ Show Hours:

Friday, October 20 - 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 21 - 9am to 6pm

Sunday October 22 - 9am to 5pm

Monday October 23 - 10am to 5pm

Tickets via iTicket. See https://www.iticket.co.nz/go-to/springeddon-2023

© Scoop Media

