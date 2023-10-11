Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Family Funtimes In Hamilton East During The Boon Street Art Festival!

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Boon Street Arts Festival

The crowds will soon gather as a crew of hand-picked artists bring the beautiful to Hamilton East in the 8th annual Boon Street Art Festival, from the 3rd ‘til the 5th of November.

Artist Kell Sunshine in the 2019 Boon Street Art Festival photo credit Tim Carter
 

The Festival is exactly what it says on the (Resene) tin - a free, family-friendly experience designed to enliven Hamilton. This year Boon is painting five murals in Hamilton East and two in the Central City. “We’ve brought the aroha to Frankton, we’ve brought the aroha to Dinsdale… now it’s Ham East’s turn!” says Boon team member Sasha Mclaren.

This year Boon is putting the whole whanau into the picture by running their first ‘Art Hunt’ competition. They’re inviting people both big and small to visit all 7 mural sites, pick up a map, collect the stamps, and leave their entry at Hayes Common where a winner will be drawn!

Taking to the streets to paint their amazing creations will be New Zealand artists Jesse Mosen, Cinzah, Gary Venn, Kell Sunshine and Alice Alva. The Japanese artist Koryu, who in 2022 painted the stunning tiger mural on the wall beside ArtsPost, will be joining them.

The new artworks will draw people down the laneways and into local businesses like Jingles Hairdressers, Hayes Common and Lovegrove Lane as well as making the walls of the Edo Japanese restaurant and the Hamilton City Council building on Caro St come to life.

Ultimately, it’s all about the bigger picture, says Boon Chair Iain White who is Professor of Environmental Planning at the University of Waikato. “The Boon Team are absolutely stoked to bring more street art to the city in our annual festival. We love how our murals make art an everyday experience.”

So follow them @boonartshamilton, grab a map from any of the mural sites, and join in the fun!

 

