Tom Sainsbury's Debut Feature ‘Loop Track’ Selected For SXSW Sydney And Screamfest LA

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 6:55 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

The new psychological thriller film Loop Track, from Tom Sainsbury, has been announced for inclusion in the Official Selection at SXSW Sydney, Australia, and Screamfest in Los Angeles, California. In Aotearoa, Loop Track will be released nationwide on Thursday 2 November, after its premiere at the Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival in July.

Produced by Chillbox Creative, Loop Track is a self-funded feature film written, and directed by comedian Tom Sainsbury. The film also stars Sainsbury in the lead role, in his writing and directorial debut, along with Hayden J. Weal (Hang Time, Dead), Kate Simmonds (The Adventures of Suzy Boon, Inside) and Tawanda Manyimo (Ghost In The Shell, The Meg).

Ahead of its general release, Loop Track has been announced as one of only 75 films selected from around the world to be in official selection at SXSW Sydney, the first ever Sydney-edition of the iconic and globally renowned Festival.

Recognising Loop Tracks thrilling themes, Screamfest, America’s largest and longest running horror film festival, has also selected the psychological thriller film for inclusion in its festival held in Los Angeles.

We are thrilled to be included in these different festivals. It’s exciting to be part of the international selection at both and we can’t wait to bring Loop Track to overseas audiences,” says one of the producers, Jonathan Potton.

Loop Track follows the highly anxious Ian (Tom Sainsbury) on the verge of a breakdown, as he sets off on a multi-day hike through the New Zealand wilderness to clear his head. His solitude is quickly interrupted by other hikers on the trail and Ian becomes convinced they are all in danger. What started as a simple walk in the park abruptly turns into a bloody fight for survival.

This independent horror/thriller film was shot in the Tāmaki Makaurau wilderness and will be released in Aotearoa to New Zealand audiences on Thursday 2 November 2023 before its international release. Loop Track is also set to screen at Mayhem Film Festival in the UK later this week (12 - 15 October), at Celluloid Screams: Sheffield Horror Film Festival, also in the UK (19 - 22 October), and at Anomaly Festival in the U.S. next month (8 - 12th November).

Loop Track is a Chillbox and Tom Sainsbury production produced by Tom Sainsbury, Gabriel Lunte, Milon Tesiram and Jonathan Potton. The film is independently distributed in New Zealand & Australia by Vendetta Films.

Loop Track will be released in cinemas nationwide on Thursday 2 November 2023.

@looptrackmovie #looptrackmovie

