The Return Of The Choc Guide Biscuits: The Sweet Treat Helping Empower Young Girls

Friday, 13 October 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: GirlGuiding NZ

GirlGuiding NZ are delighted to announce the official launch of the delectable Choc Guide Biscuits on the 16th of October. These delicious biscuits not only satisfy your taste buds but also contribute to empowering young girls to experience adventurous activities, build confidence, foster friendships and enhance essential life skills.

GirlGuiding NZ’s partnership with Griffin’s will once again deliver the kiwi favourite to your local Countdown, Woolworths, SuperValue and FreshChoice supermarkets.

Andre Gargiulo, Griffin’s Managing Director, says “Griffin’s have been proudly baking the iconic Guide biscuits for over 60 years and we are delighted to be able to partner with Woolworths New Zealand once again to support GirlGuiding NZ in October. We are thrilled to have helped raise almost $1.5m for GirlGuiding NZ since our partnership began in 2019 and we are on track to raise another $150k through this campaign.”

Steve Mills, Woolworths New Zealand’s Commercial Director for Packaged Products, says the supermarket is excited to once again be supporting the great work of GirlGuiding NZ and partnering with Griffin’s to bring it to life in stores.

“GirlGuiding NZ has been supporting young women and girls for 115 years and these biscuits are synonymous with empowering tomorrow's leaders - the Choc Guide biscuits have been incredibly popular over the last few years, and we expect them to fly off the shelves again this year,” Steve says.

With the mission to inspire young girls to step out of their comfort zones and explore a world of possibilities, $1 from each packet sold goes towards creating opportunities that help young minds flourish. These opportunities will not only enrich their lives but also encourage personal growth and resilience in a safe environment.

Purchase a pack of these delicious biscuits knowing that you are contributing to creating a positive impact on the young girls lives of Aotearoa. Biscuits are limited and won’t last long so make sure you get in quick.

