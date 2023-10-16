Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Padel, One Of The World’s Fastest Growing Sports, Has Arrived In New Zealand

Monday, 16 October 2023, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Padel NZ

Padel New Zealand is delighted to announce that padel, one of the world’s fastest growing sports with millions of players worldwide, has arrived in New Zealand and can now be enjoyed by all Kiwis.

Riverside Sports in Auckland will be the first club to have a padel in New Zealand with its first court due to open October 28th.

It is estimated that padel is played by over 25 million people in more than 90 countries around the world, yet many Kiwis have never heard of it. Until now.

Highly social, loads of fun and a great workout, padel is an amazing way to meet people and stay in shape.

The padel court

Padel combines all the best elements of tennis and squash in an enclosed space that is slightly smaller than a regular tennis court. The court enclosure is made of 3-meter-high tempered glass panels at the back walls and steel mesh fencing on the sides. The balls can bounce off the walls allowing for longer exciting rallies.

Most commonly, padel is played in doubles. The goal of the game is to win 2 out of 3 sets to win the match. A set consists of 6 games and the scoring is the same as in tennis: 15, 30, 40, and game.

Padel is a great sport for players of all ages and skills, as it is easy to learn and instantly enjoyable, but still challenging enough to make you want to keep coming back! Most players get the grasp of it within the first twenty minutes of playing.

Padel equipment

The racquets used in padel differ substantially from tennis rackets. Padel racquets are made from composite materials with a perforated surface that is ergonomically designed to allow for airflow. Because the racquet is much shorter than a tennis racket, it is much easier to control. The balls are similar to tennis balls but are slightly smaller and less pressurised, which makes the bounce of the ball ever so slightly less than that of a tennis ball – slowing the game down a little, thus making it easier to play.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Padel was invented in Mexico in 1969 by Enrique Corcuera who set up the first ever padel court at his home as he didn’t have space for a tennis court. Padel has been played in Latin America for a long time but has really exploded in popularity over the past few years in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

In Spain, with a whopping 20,000 padel courts and 6 million players, padel is now the second most popular national sport after football.

In Italy, the number of padel courts has increased fivefold and padel schools and clubs have tripled.

In Sweden, with a population twice of New Zealand’s, more than half a million people are now playing padel on close to 4000 courts.

15,000 new padel courts were registered in Europe in 2021. In several European countries more people are now playing padel than tennis.

Across the ditch, in Australia, padel was established in 2016 and they currently have 40 courts and expecting a large YOY growth in the next 3 years - to 100 courts in 2025 and 200 in 2026, as interest has really picked up.

Once courts have been established in New Zealand, Padel New Zealand will run national tournaments and assist in setting up international tournaments in collaboration with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and even hoping to send some Kiwis to the Olympics (yes, padel may be in the Olympics 2032!).

Statement from Neville, Neville Pegg, Director of Tennis and Club Development at Riverside Sports, Mt Wellington:

“I have been involved in most aspects of tennis for 60 years and have worked in many parts of the world.

I was introduced to padel 4 years ago in Spain and started a modified form of padel at Riverside when I got back. This brought in many new members to Riverside which keeps the club financially viable, and we believe having padel will take us to the next level.

It has become obvious that regular tennis needs to adapt to survive and grow.

Padel is a great sport for players of all ages and skills as it is both quick and easy to pick up.

We will now be the first club in New Zealand to launch padel and we are very excited to embark on this journey.”

Statement from Wictoria Markula, President at Padel New Zealand:

“We are elated to have the first padel court in Aotearoa opening in some weeks, with many others to follow in the coming years.

The federation will continue our hard work to grow and promote the sport across the country. We want all Kiwis to be able enjoy the sport.

The first court is a real milestone, and we look forward to watching our sport continue to thrive and grow.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Padel NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 