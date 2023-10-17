Triple The Pink: Breast Cancer Research Pink Walk And Run Events Across The Waikato

The Breast Cancer Research Trust’s popular Pink Walk and Run fundraiser is back again this October, along with two other local community-organised events in Huntly and Putaruru.

Cindy Jacobs, spokeswoman for the Breast Cancer Research Trust and organiser of the Hamilton event, says that having three events throughout the Waikato makes it easier for more people to get involved:

“At least one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every day in the Waikato. Breast cancer is something that impacts our entire community. Having the events throughout the Waikato is a great way to get more of the community involved, raise awareness, and make a difference to those affected by breast cancer.”

The Hamilton event is scheduled for Thursday, 26 October, at Innes Common. The event kicks off with live entertainment at 4:30 p.m. before runners and walkers take their mark at 5:45 p.m. Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for children aged 5-15; under 5s are free.

The Huntly Pink Walk and Run will take place on Monday, 6 November, while the Putaruru event is on Thursday, 27 October. Both events are a gold coin donation for entry.

Participants for all events are encouraged to dress up and get in the spirit by wearing pink or yellow or both to support the cause with awards for best-dressed adults, kids and even the family dog. Runners coming first, second, and third will also receive a medal.

At the Hamilton event, you can enjoy a treat after your walk or run with a sausage sizzle (proudly provided by Braemar Hospital), a Shot Coffee hot drink, or a Mr. Whippy ice cream.

“Whether you’re entering with your friends, family, or co-workers, the Pink Walk and Run is a wonderful way to honour the women we know and have known with breast cancer as well as raise funds that go directly back into research that helps make a difference to improving treatment,” adds Cindy.

All proceeds from the Pink Walk and Run go toward breast cancer research.

The Pink Walk and Run wouldn’t be possible without generous sponsors. The Breast Cancer Research Trust would like to thank all involved for their continued support.

For more information about the Pink Walk and Run and to register, visit https://www.pinkwalk.co.nz.

About the Breast Cancer Research Trust

Improving outcomes with evidence-based breast cancer research. The Breast Cancer Research Trust is involved in local and international research trials, which focus on using the latest research advances to prevent and cure breast cancer. He whakapai ake te mate ūtaetae i te mahi rangahau. breastcancerresearch.org.nz

About the Pink Walk and Run

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with one in nine being diagnosed in their lifetime and more than 3,500 diagnosed each year. The Pink Walk and Run is a long-standing event that is part of an ongoing effort to support life-saving research for breast cancer patients across New Zealand.

Hamilton Pink Walk and Run Event Sponsors

Gold Sponsor – Braemar Hospital

Silver Sponsor – The Brand Makers

Bronze sponsor – APL Window Solutions

Also, thanks to – The Breeze - Waikato 99.4FM, SBI productions, Mercury Energy, Globox Digital Billboards, Hamilton Roadrunners, TR Group, Printrun, BrokerWeb Risk Services, Red Events and Brainchild.

© Scoop Media

