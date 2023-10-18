Analog Album Tour: An Award-Winning Theatrical Art Pop Project Starts Its World Tour in New Zealand

Whangarei, Kerikeri, Titirangi – October 2023 – Prepare for a musical journey like no other as the critically acclaimed "Maggie Cocco’s Science for Sociopaths" makes its way from New Zealand to the world. Featuring the mesmerizing talents of Maggie Cocco [USA/NZ] and inspired cello improvisations of Bonnie Schwarz [UK - New Zealand dates only], this tour promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers and art enthusiasts alike.

Tour Dates and Locations:

November 17th: ONEONESIX, Whangarei

November 19th: Turner Centre, Kerikeri

November 22nd: Lopdell House Theatre, Titirangi

Additional tour dates for NZ, USA, EU, and UK soon to be announced.

Maggie Cocco's award-winning theatrical art pop project, known for its sincere and disarming intimacy, delves into interpersonal and systemic wounds, connection, resilience, and hope. Cocco’s collaborative performances have garnered critical acclaim, with accolades such as "Best Music" at Auckland Fringe Festival and "Best Ensemble" at Nelson Fringe Festival.

Sam Clements of Poetry Live says, "Her voice is truly fresh, her compositions imbued with a natural vitality and cut through, ever experimental, bold, unflinching, and honest." Renee Liang of Melodic magazine adds, "Cocco’s interlinked songs are performed with nuance and sensitivity. She has a powerful voice, but for this series she dials it back to let the complex, shifting textures and clever lyrics come to the fore."

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the Analog Album Tour's unique blend of music and artistry that has won awards and captured hearts around the world.

Ticket Information: Tickets for the Analog Album Tour can be purchased online at eventfinda.co.nz or at the venue on the day of the performance.

About Maggie Cocco and Bonnie Schwarz:

Bonnie is a manchester-based, multidisciplinary artist with a holistic musical and theatrical background. She graduated from the University of Manchester with First Class Honours in Music and Drama where she specialised in Composition, Theatre in Prisons and was awarded the Hargreaves Fund Prize for Composition

Maggie is an accomplished American musician, composer, performer, and educator known for her versatility across a wide array of musical genres. Maggie’s creative journey is marked by her dedication to exploring the depth, breadth, and profundity of music.

About the Analog Album Tour:

The Analog Album Tour is a touring showcase of Maggie’s latest recorded work, and first analog album, featuring cellist Bonnie Schwarz. With a blend of art pop, theatricality, and exquisite musicianship, this tour promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

