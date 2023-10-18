Kia Hiwa Rā! Quiz Show ‘Brain Busters’ Coming In Te Reo Māori – On Whakaata Māori

Move over Lucky Dip, the kids are coming to town in BRAIN BUSTERS reo Māori version, presented by co-hosts, Ahikāroa star Turia Schmidt-Peke, popular TV personality Sonny Ngatai and the “O.G.” Brain Buster himself, Chris Kirk.

BRAIN BUSTERS, funded by Te Māngai Pāho, premieres weekdays at 5.30 PM from Monday 30 October on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Producer Antony Miller, of Whitebait Media says BRAIN BUSTERS brings together rangatahi from all corners of Aotearoa to test their smarts, speed and strength as they face off in challenges.

“Memory, specialist subjects, and physical ability are all tested before the winner gets their chance to play for a cash prize,” says Antony Miller.

“As the longest-running kids game show in Aotearoa we wanted to do something different and created a 10-episode special in fluent te reo Māori. The contestants are from full immersion kura and the kaupapa Māori-themed challenges showcases their reo, tikanga, and mātauranga Māori.”

“We place our players at the centre of all we do by providing an experience that respects and empowers them through every step of their BRAIN BUSTERS journey.

“This is manaakitanga in action, says Antony.

The show starts with a quickfire buzz in Pūmahara, the first round.

This is then followed by specialist subject rounds where a contestant can choose a round based on maths, spelling, science, history/pop culture, memory or te ao Māori.

The top two contestants then battle it out on the epic ultimate obstacle course.

The BRAIN BUSTER is where the winner goes on to the final round to win an epic cash prize.

TALENT BIOS

Chris Kirk

The enigmatic host of BRAIN BUSTERS from the very beginning, Chris is on his reo Māori journey. Beloved champion of rangatahi of all ages, Chris is simultaneously quiz show master and friend to all the contestants.

Early in his teens Chris felt drawn to broadcasting and attended the New Zealand Broadcasting School following high school. It was at this time that he was selected as a presenter for iconic kids’ show “What Now”, which Chris watched religiously as a child. The exciting six-year stint was crammed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, adventures and celebrity interviews.

Sonny Ngatai

Passionate about te reo Māori and innovation with experience in content creation and designing successful indigenous outcomes. An experienced Māori voice within a variety of media, TikTok star, director at his company, Ata and presenter across a variety of shows Sonny provides a unique voice and attitude to Brain Busters that creates an immensely positive environment.

Turia Schmidt-Peke

Brain Busters’ reo Māori ‘Queen of the Brain Buster’ is in charge of the ultimate obstacle course, teasing the presence of the course throughout the show and commentating the races.

Turia is a Māori-Samoan actress whose career started behind the camera as a production coordinator. Her natural talent for acting saw her cast as the sassy core cast member Geo in Māori drama series Ahikāroa (Season 1-4). Currently she a is contestant on Celebrity Treasure Island.

EPISODIC BILLINGS - Tokowhā ngā toki, e toru ngā rauna, te tokorua ka para, kotahi te toa.

© Scoop Media

