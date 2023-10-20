Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ebony Lamb Releases Debut Solo Album Via Slow Time Records

Friday, 20 October 2023, 7:47 am
Press Release: The Label

Pōneke/Wellington-based singer-songwriter Ebony Lamb releases her debut self-titled solo album, out today through Nadia Reid's boutique record label, Slow Time Records. The album was made in collaboration with two of New Zealand’s most celebrated modern musicians, Bic Runga and Kody Nielson (Opossom, Silicon, UMO), along with her long-time musical collaborator, Gram Antler. To mark the release, Ebony and her band will embark on a seven-date Aotearoa tour starting October 27th. Tickets available at Banishedmusic.com.

The tour supports include: Lytellton on Friday 27th October with Hannah Everingham, Dunedin on Saturday, October 28 with Neive Strang Music, Wellington on Friday, November 3 and Featherston on Saturday, November 4 with Hemi Hemingway, Napier on Sunday, November 5 with JR from Paisley Stage, Auckland on Friday, November 10 with DJ Mr Crawley and Tom Lark, and Paekākāriki on Saturday, November 11 with Gram Antler.

More about EBONY LAMB:
A captivating work of impressionistic memories, observations and intimate confessions, Ebony wrote her debut self-titled solo album while coming into prominence as an in-demand portrait photographer within New Zealand’s contemporary literature and independent music scenes. The release comes five years after her alt-country band, Eb & Sparrow, amicably parted ways in 2018.

Recorded on vintage analog studio gear and mastered to tape, EBONY LAMB finds collaborators Bic Runga and Cody Nielson placing Ebony’s distinct, fragile-but-firm voice within a cinematic confluence of jazz, folk, psychedelia, alt-country and ambient pop. Written over the last five years while coming to terms with the realities of a changing world, themes of gratitude, loss, acceptance and aspiration run through the album like a river, especially in the nocturnal groove of ‘My Daughter My Sister My Son’ and ‘Brother Get Me Home’.

From the album’s opening notes, Ebony expresses herself in non-judgmental terms, singing with a raw tenderness that draws listeners into her reflections on friendship (‘Drive Me Around’), the complexity and contradictions of success (‘Successful Feelings’), and connections in seemingly hopeless moments (‘Come, Put A Record On’). Yet while her songs can feel like she’s sitting just across from you, Runga and Nielson’s production imbues them with an expansive sensibility.

Spare, vivid and moving, EBONY LAMB is an album that captures a defining artistic leap from a talented artist coming into her own. Singing to herself and the listener, she implores us to continue reaching forward without losing sight of what we have and the elements of our lives that truly matter.

