Allen & Unwin NZ Announces Phyllis Latour’s Memoir

Allen & Unwin New Zealand is delighted to announce the publication of the only authorised memoir of Phyllis Latour, known as the ‘last secret agent’, who died in Auckland earlier this month. Phyllis Latour, also known as Pippa Doyle, parachuted into France on 1 May 1944 and operated as a secret agent for weeks, successfully using her exceptional field skills to remain undetected. She sent 135 transmissions to the Allied forces in the lead-up to D-Day. During her operation, she posed as a young soap seller, gathering intelligence about the Nazis. She narrowly avoided arrest on several occasions and was interrogated by the Gestapo, showing unbelievable courage under pressure.

Pippa was awarded an MBE, the Croix de Guerre and was made a Chevalier of the Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest decoration.

She was 102 when she died. She had been the last survivor of the secret agents who served in France.

Pippa chose TV personality and award-winning historical documentary producer and writer Jude Dobson to write her authorised memoir.

Jude met regularly with Pippa in the months leading up to her death to record her extraordinary true-life story.

Pippa’s memoir will be published by Allen & Unwin NZ in June next year.

Jude Dobson says, ‘It was an absolute honour to be able to sit and talk with Pippa — often over her favourite cheese scone.’

Allen & Unwin Publisher Michelle Hurley says, ‘Pippa's is an incredible story and I am honoured she has put her trust in us to tell it.’

