FROM THE JAM Announce March 2024 Auckland Show

FROM THE JAM announce their Final Tour of Australia dedicated to all the NZ fans of The Jam. For this finale they will perform a special set of The Jam’s Greatest Hits from their complete back-catalogue including – ‘Town Called Malice’, ‘Going Underground’, ‘That’s Entertainment’, ‘In the City’, ‘Start!’, ‘The Eton Rifles’, ‘English Rose’, ‘David Watts’, ‘Down In The Tube Station At Midnight’ plus More!

“From The Jam, best night out I have had in years. All The Jam hits and more done to perfection what’s not to love!?” (Alan McGee, Creation Records)

FROM THE JAM features Bruce Foxton, legendary bass player from the original line-up of The Jam. On vocals is Russell Hastings who understands The Jam’s history and admirably fills Paul Weller’s shoes. “Russell Hastings is a good choice for vocals. Slightly Weller, but not tribute band Weller. He respected the songs. But he wasn’t copying the songs, he was playing them”.

FROM THE JAM have played over 1,000 live shows and gained a reputation for capturing the energy and excitement of live performances that sealed the reputation of The Jam back in the day.

“If I had closed my eyes during the earlier material from the evening I could imagine I was listening to the original line up from those early years – there – I have said it!”

FROM THE JAM March 2024 Auckland Show

Wednesday March 6th AUCKLAND, Powerstation

Tickets:

Presale: Friday 27th October, 9am Local

Geneal Public: Monday 30th October, 9am Local

From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/from-the-jam-2024/

© Scoop Media

