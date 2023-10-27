Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UK Comedian Bill Bailey Adds Second Toitoi Show

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

 

British comedian Bill Bailey will perform two shows at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre next month. Photo/ SUPPLIED

British comedian Bill Bailey returns to Aotearoa-New Zealand next week, but before he lands on our fair shores for the second time since the pandemic, he’s adding a second Hastings show to his already packed national tour schedule.

Bailey had already announced one show at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre on November 27. But with tickets all but sold out, he’s now adding another show, on Tuesday, November 28.

With continued demand for tickets, Bailey’s second show will also start at 8pm, with tickets going on sale today at 9am (subs: Friday, October 27).

The shows, called Thoughtifier, are a celebration of our flawed humanity, delivered with Bailey’s trademark musicality and deadpan delivery. At a point in our evolution when it seems as if we’re sleepwalking into a world where humans might be redundant, and much of what we do, can be done better and more efficiently by machines, Bailey will take audiences on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought, and how it might help us survive in this brave new world.

Toitoi Kaiwhakahaere Ratonga Whakaari - Presenter Services Manager Glen Pickering says the second show is another comedy coup for local audiences.

“Toitoi has spent the past four years re-establishing its comedy credentials with both local audiences and international comedians,” he says.

“Bill adding another show isn’t a surprise, given our packed audiences for Jimmy Carr and Laugh Your A** Off earlier this year, but we are thrilled nonetheless. The Toitoi team are stoked to deliver more sell-out comedy for our local community at the tail-end of what has been an incredibly hard year for our region.”

Tickets to Bill Bailey: Thoughtifier on November 28 go on sale at 9am, Friday October 27. See www.toitoivenues.co.nz for more information, or head to the Toitoi Box Office in the Hastings isite on Heretaunga Street East to secure your seats now.

