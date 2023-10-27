Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Transforming Primary Industries: Fieldays Innovation Award Entries Open Now

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: National Fieldays

From shed-based creations that have impacted thousands, to industry-transforming primary-sector innovations, the Fieldays Innovations Awards have a rich tradition of recognising ingenuity and innovation and continue to serve as a powerful catalyst for transformational change within Aotearoa’s agricultural sector.

With entries now open for Fieldays 2024, taking place from June 12 to 15, it's that time of year for the shed tinkerers, ingenuity enthusiasts, and work shed warriors to mark their calendars. The Fieldays Innovations Awards are a celebration of creativity and resourcefulness, recognising that groundbreaking ideas can emerge from the most unexpected places.

“Whether you're a farmer with a clever new tool to boost productivity, a visionary engineer with an invention to change the entire industry, or a student with an idea that you think might just work, your innovation can have a lasting impact,” says Steve Chappell, Fieldays Programme Manager.

“We also love to see entries from established Fieldays exhibitors showing their new innovative products. It is great for the first-timers to be situated alongside a company that has a global presence. The Hub has a great collaborative atmosphere even though everyone is competing for the same prizes. The Innovation Awards showcase the best innovations from NZ and around the world and are a must-see part of Fieldays.”

Entries are encouraged from across the Primary Sector, which refers to: Dairy, Meat & Wool, Forestry, Horticulture - including Viticulture, Seafood - including Aquaculture and Fishing, Arable, and Agri Tech - including Food Tech and Green Tech.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Last year saw an increase of entrants from the sustainability and green-tech areas, highlighting the diversification of farming currently happening in New Zealand, but we also saw strong representation from the traditional on-farm or on-orchard solutions from across sector.” says Chappell.

The globally renowned awards programme encompasses a diverse range of categories ensuring that innovation at every stage of development and from all walks of life is celebrated and supported.

The Prototype category is the incubator of fresh ideas and early-stage concepts and provides a platform for individuals or teams to showcase their early-stage innovations.

The Early-Stage category highlights innovations that have moved beyond the conceptual phase and have launched commercially as practical, real-world solutions within the last year. It's a stage that demands commitment, creativity, and perseverance, and these innovators deserve recognition for their progress.

Innovations in the Growth & Scale category are making their mark in NZ and globally and have market entry and commercial success in at least two countries within the last four years. They have the potential to enhance productivity, sustainability, and profitability, and their creators are ready to take their innovations to new international markets.

The Young Innovator of the Year Award once again recognises the importance of fostering the next generation of food and fibre innovators who bring fresh perspectives and bold ideas to the primary sector. Open to entrants in all three categories who are 19 years and under, Young Innovator highlights those innovators unafraid to push boundaries from a young age, and think outside the square.

Fieldays continues to evolve the awards each year, and this year there are some exciting changes planned:

  • A new look for the Awards and a redesigned Fieldays Innovation Hub
  • A new judging process with Short-listing of finalists in each category, with both online judging pre-event, and onsite judging at Fieldays
  • A new People’s Choice award (that all exhibiting entrants are eligible for) with a prize for the winner, and also for one lucky voter.

“Year after year, we are continually amazed by the exceptional quality of our entrants. I urge all those innovators out there who have that brilliant idea but might be uncertain about its potential to take a leap of faith and apply. Fieldays is built on innovation, and this is the ultimate platform to showcase your ideas." says Chappell.

The Fieldays Innovation Awards are supported again by sponsors Amazon Web Services, Gait International, King St. Advertising, NZME, Sprout Agritech, and Blender Design. These sponsors combine with Fieldays to provide over $70,000 worth of cash, support and promotion - from expert advice, product design and development, and marketing and media support, all designed to help the winners grow and develop their product.

An online information session is being held on Thursday 9 November at 9am for those wanting to know more about the Fieldays Young Innovator of the Year Award category. Register here fieldays.co.nz/innovation.

Entries are open now until 1.00pm Wednesday 24 April 2024. Full details of the awards, including important dates, the Ts and Cs, FAQs, and Category Criteria, can be viewed on the Fieldays website at fieldays.co.nz/innovation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Fieldays on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 