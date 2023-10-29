essa may ranapiri Wins The 2023 Keri Hulme Award

Congratulations to essa may ranapiri (Ngaati Raukawa, Highgate, Na Guinnich) who has won the inaugural Keri Hulme Award at The 2023 Pikihuia Awards for Māori writers.

The award is worth $5000 and recognises a mid-career writer who represents the value of perseverance against the odds. The award, established in Keri Hulme’s memory, acknowledges Keri’s incredible contribution to Māori literature.

essa is the author of two collections of poetry: Ransack (Te Herenga Waka University Press, 2019) and Echidna (Te Herenga Waka University Press, 2022). Their work explores the takatāpui experience.

Publisher Fergus Barrowman says, “essa is an extraordinarily original and brave writer whose books are truly beyond category. All of us at Te Herenga Waka University Press are thrilled by this deserved recognition.”

Runners-up for the award are Monty Soutar (Kāwai, Penguin, 2022) and Rachel Buchanan (Te Motunui Epa, BWB, 2022).

The award is announced in an evening ceremony at Tākina: Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, Saturday 28th of October.

