Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Take A Walk Through Parliament’s History And Learn About Key Moments And Milestones

Monday, 30 October 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Parliamentary Service

If the walls of the Parliamentary precinct could talk, they would provide an endless stream of New Zealand political history dating back over 150 years. While the prospect of talking walls is an implausible fantasy, the extensive Parliamentary Collection is perhaps the next best thing.

Parliament boasts a diverse and eclectic collection of around 4500 items in total, with a number of sub-collections or artworks and objects donated by individuals or passed on from institutions.

An Illustrated History showcases the Collection in the context of New Zealand Parliamentary history, with exhibited objects and art ranging from all the way back to 1840, and as recent as 2022. The items include historical touchstones, relics, art, treasures, taonga, weird and wonderful nick-nacks and everything in between.

Parliamentary Collection Curator Tasha Fernandez said the upcoming exhibition is a real opportunity to see items that give us a glimpse into our social and political history. “I feel very privileged to have worked with the Parliamentary Collection for over five years now and have been itching to be able to tell the story of key events in New Zealand’s political and social history. Telling stories through art and objects brings these moments to life and can help us understand the world around us that little bit better. “

“The exhibition is laid out in a chronological order, but really the narrative keeps its context however you chose to enjoy the space. And there is something rather special about standing in the Beehive, or overlooking the Parliamentary Grounds, whilst looking at objects and art that have shaped our history.” Fernandez says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Opening on November 1, An Illustrated History is exhibiting until March 2024. With summer school holidays and cruise ship season also taking place over this period, it is likely the exhibition will see large visitor numbers coming to Parliament and experiencing An Illustrated History.

ENDS

Visiting the exhibition:

This exhibition is being held in Parliament's art gallery space, Te Papakura from 1 November 2023 until March 2024

The exhibition space is open to the public Tuesday to Sunday every week, from 10am to 4pm. Entry via Parliament’s Visitor Centre, ground floor of the Beehive.

You can also book here to take a tour of Parliament, and visit the art gallery while you’re here!

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Parliamentary Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 