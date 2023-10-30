Take A Walk Through Parliament’s History And Learn About Key Moments And Milestones

If the walls of the Parliamentary precinct could talk, they would provide an endless stream of New Zealand political history dating back over 150 years. While the prospect of talking walls is an implausible fantasy, the extensive Parliamentary Collection is perhaps the next best thing.

Parliament boasts a diverse and eclectic collection of around 4500 items in total, with a number of sub-collections or artworks and objects donated by individuals or passed on from institutions.

An Illustrated History showcases the Collection in the context of New Zealand Parliamentary history, with exhibited objects and art ranging from all the way back to 1840, and as recent as 2022. The items include historical touchstones, relics, art, treasures, taonga, weird and wonderful nick-nacks and everything in between.

Parliamentary Collection Curator Tasha Fernandez said the upcoming exhibition is a real opportunity to see items that give us a glimpse into our social and political history. “I feel very privileged to have worked with the Parliamentary Collection for over five years now and have been itching to be able to tell the story of key events in New Zealand’s political and social history. Telling stories through art and objects brings these moments to life and can help us understand the world around us that little bit better. “

“The exhibition is laid out in a chronological order, but really the narrative keeps its context however you chose to enjoy the space. And there is something rather special about standing in the Beehive, or overlooking the Parliamentary Grounds, whilst looking at objects and art that have shaped our history.” Fernandez says.

Opening on November 1, An Illustrated History is exhibiting until March 2024. With summer school holidays and cruise ship season also taking place over this period, it is likely the exhibition will see large visitor numbers coming to Parliament and experiencing An Illustrated History.

Visiting the exhibition:

This exhibition is being held in Parliament's art gallery space, Te Papakura from 1 November 2023 until March 2024

The exhibition space is open to the public Tuesday to Sunday every week, from 10am to 4pm. Entry via Parliament’s Visitor Centre, ground floor of the Beehive.

You can also book here to take a tour of Parliament, and visit the art gallery while you’re here!

