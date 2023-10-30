Toi MAHARA Now Open

Mayor Janet Holborow cuts the ribbon.

The new Kāpiti Coast District Gallery, Toi MAHARA opened last weekend amid celebrations held for founders, donors, artists and the Kāpiti community.

Mayor Janet Holborow is thrilled with new gallery and the success of the opening festivities.

“Thank you to everyone who visited Toi MAHARA during its opening festival. It was heartening to see the number of people who were keen to celebrate and support our beautiful new gallery,” said Mayor Holborow.

More than 5000 people visited Toi MAHARA and enjoyed a variety of fabulous local entertainment and performers over the opening weekend.

“The large number of people enjoying the festivities really is testament to the value our community places on the arts.

“On the formal side of the ceremony, we were also pleased to host and be able to express our gratitude to the many people who helped Toi MAHARA become a reality after 20 years of visioning, fundraising, and construction.

“I also thank the delivery team who brought this project to fruition on time and on budget. It’s part of Council’s investment in Waikanae which, along with the new library, will help Waikanae and our whole district thrive.

“The future of the gallery as the cornerstone of our district’s creative sector is bright. As a community gallery, it will continue to deliver workshops, children’s art and poetry, exhibitions, events, plays, concerts, and lectures. It’s also set to become a visitor attraction and icon of our district,” said Mayor Holborow.

© Scoop Media

