Introducing Bernadette Chrismas: Auckland's Premier Tattoo Artist Redefining Realism Tattoos.

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: Bernadette Chrismas

Bernadette Chrismas, known affectionately as Bernie, is making waves in the world of tattoo artistry. With an unyielding passion for capturing intricate details, Bernie has emerged as Auckland's up-and-coming tattoo artist, specialising in realism and micro-realism tattoos.

Bernie's artistic journey began at a young age, displaying an exceptional talent for detailed creations. This early foundation paved the way for her future as a tattoo artist, where she continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of tattoos

Specialising in Color Realism, Micro Realism, and Black & Grey Realism, Bernie's technical prowess and artistic vision set her apart. Colour Realism allows her to create vibrant works of art on the skin, meticulously blending shades and hues to produce breathtakingly realistic tattoos.

Micro Realism, on the other hand, demands a level of precision that borders on obsession. Bernie's mastery of this style results in miniature masterpieces, capturing the essence of the subject matter in minute detail.

In the realm of Black & Grey Realism, Bernie excels in creating tattoos characterised by monochromatic palettes. Her deep understanding of shading and composition ensures tattoos that are both visually striking and emotionally resonant.

A Personalized Approach to Artistry

Beyond technical skill, Bernie places a premium on the client's experience. Her studio offers a warm and welcoming environment, fostering a sense of comfort and ease. Through attentive listening and collaborative consultation, Bernie translates the client's ideas into stunning tattoos that reflect their unique identity.

The Studio: Where Art Meets Regulation

Bernie's private studio, nestled in a serene rural setting just outside of Auckland, provides the ideal space for clients to immerse themselves in the tattooing experience. By offering appointments only, she ensures that each client receives the dedicated attention and focus they deserve.

Bernie's studio adheres to the highest standards of hygiene and safety, meeting the regulations outlined in the Tattooing Code of Practice by the Auckland Council. From proper sterilisation processes to the use of single-use needles and disposable equipment, every precaution is taken to ensure the health and safety of both artist and client.

Experience the Extraordinary

Bernadette Chrismas is not just a tattoo artist; she is an artist dedicated to pushing the boundaries of realism in tattooing. Her commitment to capturing intricate details, combined with a personalised approach to each client, ensures that every tattoo she creates is a true masterpiece.

https://bernadettechrismas.com/

