World-renowned Couture Designer Guo Pei To Feature At Auckland Art Gallery This Summer

Guo Pei, Collection: Legend of the Dragon, Autumn/Winter 2012. © Guo Pei. Photograph by LIAN Xu, courtesy of LIAN Xu.

A highly anticipated international exhibition profiling the work of couture designer Guo Pei opens next month at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy opens Saturday 9 December with a weekend of special events. Tickets are on sale now at aucklandartgallery.com/guopei. Be transported from the fashion runway into the Gallery to encounter more than 60 of Guo Pei’s creations up close.

The exhibition, which is exclusive to Auckland Art Gallery, presents the designer’s most innovative and captivating pieces created between 2005 to 2020.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Director of Auckland Art Gallery Kirsten Lacy is thrilled to bring the extraordinary work of Guo Pei to New Zealand audiences for the first time.

‘This exhibition celebrates one of the world’s most renowned couturiers. Guo Pei’s extravagant ensembles are works of art, incorporating extraordinary fabrics and exquisite embroidery, and capturing influences from across the world. Each piece has been created with intricate skill and precision, representing thousands of hours of dedication and remarkable artistry.’

Drawing her themes from nature, mythology, and European and Asian clothing traditions, Guo Pei will lead viewers on a wondrous journey through dream worlds, magical gardens, and cosmic landscapes.

Guo Pei says, ‘I am delighted that visitors of Auckland Art Gallery will experience my works spanning many years. As visitors walk through the exhibition, I hope they will be able to empathise with how I felt creating these works, as well as my passion towards different cultures all around the world.’

For over 20 years, Guo Pei has adorned royalty, film stars and celebrities. The Yellow Queen gown worn by Rihanna to the 2015 Met Gala is showcased in the exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery. Also on display are outfits never seen before in any other gallery or museum.

Guo Pei, The Yellow Queen Gown, 2009 © Guo Pei. Courtesy of Guo Pei.

The publication Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy will be available at the Gallery shop online and in-store. The book features a Q&A with the designer and journeys into her imaginative world, showcasing the garments’ consummate artistry, lavish embroidery, and unconventional dressmaking techniques.

The Gallery shop has a special range for the exhibition which includes Guo Pei designed scarves, ceramics, Barbie dolls, gifts and more.

Alongside the exhibition, Auckland Art Gallery has programmed a series of special events, including celebrations on the exhibition’s opening weekend, Lunar New Year Festival, an exhibition late night, and Fashion Fantasy Ball, a fabulous evening of art, dance, music and culinary delights. See event details below for more information.

Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy is organised by the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco with significant support from the Asian Couture Federation.

The exhibition is proudly supported by Auckland Art Gallery Foundation, Singapore Airlines, Rolls-Royce, Cordis Hotels, Viva, Omnigraphics, and Asia New Zealand Foundation. The exhibition is presented in association with Auckland Arts Festival 2024.

Exhibition details:

Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy

When:

Saturday 9 December 2023 – Sunday 5 May 2024 10am–5pm daily (except Christmas Day)

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki,

Cnr Kitchener and Wellesley StreetsTāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand

Admission:

Members FREE

Adults $24.50

Children under 12 FREE

Other ticket types available.

Head to aucklandartgallery.com/guopei for tickets, events, and more!

Exhibition events

Film pre-party: Yellow is Forbidden

Wednesday 6 December 2023 7.30pm | Early-bird tickets: $19 Members, $22 Standard

Hollywood Cinema, Avondale

Celebrate the upcoming summer exhibition with a film pre-party at Hollywood Cinema in Avondale. Watch the documentary about Guo Pei, Yellow is Forbidden, by award winning New Zealand filmmaker Pietra Brettkelly and be in to win great raffle prizes.

Members Preview

Saturday 9 December 2023 8.30–10am | FREE (Members only)

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Members are invited to preview Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy before it opens to the public.

Opening weekend celebration Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December 2023 10am–5pm | FREE

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Join us for the public opening celebration of the exhibition. Enjoy fashion, art, a celebration of Chinese culture and community with whānau activities, curator talks, performances, food and more! Admission to the event is free, however admission charges to the exhibition apply.

Guo Pei interview with Viva’s Dan Ahwa

Sunday 10 December 2023 2–3pm | $35

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

See Guo Pei live in conversation with Viva’s Creative and Fashion Director Dan Ahwa. Tickets are limited, see more details at aucklandartgallery.com.

Lunar New Year Festival

Sunday 10 February 2024 10am–5pm | FREE

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Bring the whole whānau and learn more about Lunar New Year! See the Tung Tek Lion Dance performers, experience a Chinese tea ceremony, crafts, storytelling, and more! Lunar New Year Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate. Admission to the event is free, however admission charges to the exhibition still apply.

Fashion Fantasy Ball

Saturday 16 March 2024 8–11pm | Tickets from $130

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki



Experience the wondrous world of couturier Guo Pei with a fabulous evening of art, fashion, dance, music and culinary delights. Be dazzled by one-night-only performances by the Royal New Zealand Ballet and electric violinist Hannah Fang, then dance the night away. Dress to impress the fashion judges and be in to win amazing prizes.

NZSL Tour of Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy

Sunday 7 April 2–3.30pm | $24.50

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

This 90-minute tour will be led by Deaf artist Abbie Twiss with supporting interpretation by Platform Interpreting NZ. Abbie Twiss will speak to a selection of Guo Pei’s incredible garments, showing examples of the exquisite artistry and lavish embroidery. Bookings are essential and are limited to 15 places.

Audio Described Tour of Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy

Saturday 6 April 2024 10.30am–12pm | $24.50

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Led by one of our Gallery staff members and audio described by Nicola Owen of Audio Described Aotearoa, this 90-minute tour will showcase a selection of Guo Pei’s remarkable garments. The tour is limited to 15 places, and we will have two sighted companions accompanying the tour, courtesy of Blind Low Vision NZ.

Late night: Guo Pei

Thursday 18 April 2024 6–9pm | Early-bird tickets: General Public $40, Members $15

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Explore your inner fashionista at our Guo Pei Late Night. Explore the exhibition at night and enjoy a spectacular evening of fashion, live music, food, illustration and more!

On being Chinese - through poetry

Sunday 5 May 2024 2–3pm | FREE

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Join us for a FREE poetry reading featuring some of Aotearoa’s outstanding Chinese poets. Admission to the event is free, however admission charges to the exhibition still apply.

© Scoop Media

