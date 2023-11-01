Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Registrations Now Open For The Z Manu World Champs!

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Z Manu World Champs

Excitement is building across New Zealand as registrations open today for the inaugural Z Manu World Champs, set to take place this summer in Aotearoa! This unique event promises to be a thrilling celebration of the iconic Kiwi pastime – the Manu, a dive-bomb unique to NZ, perfected at secret (and not so secret) spots throughout the country.

From today, November 1st, Manu enthusiasts are invited to register for one of 5 regional qualifier events in Pōneke / Wellington, Ōtautahi / Christchurch, Kirikiriroa / Hamilton, and Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland. These qualifier events will determine who will compete at the grand final in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour, March 9, 2024.

Manu enthusiasts put hours of practice into their craft. This national event is designed to give them the platform they deserve, quite literally, with a 7 metre high custom platform being built in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour for the final.

Organiser Scott Rice, founder of the NZ Ocean Swim Series and an elite swimmer / lifeguard himself, believes attendees will be impressed by the level of skill and technicality on display. He promises an event that will captivate the country and a celebration that is uniquely Kiwi.

‘Manu Athletes’ are officially in training throughout the country.

Otorohanga based Wendy Te Aaretoa is in training in Kawhia. She came 2nd in the last large competition (2019, NZ Bomb Comp) and is hoping to better her place at the Z Manu World Champs. Wendy is participating as part of her 51st birthday year celebrations. To better her 2019 place, she will have to beat champion manu diver, Shelby Cately, who honed her craft growing up around the Wairoa River and Pori Pori swimming hole.

Ryder Donovan is the captain of the North Harbour u17 Māori Rugby Team - but puts equal hours into Manu as a sport of choice. He spends hours perfecting his craft at his spot of choice, Orewa Bridge. Ryder will be competing in the Auckland Qualifier in February and hoping to secure a spot in the final.

Jono Horton, considered the reigning South Island Bomb Champ is well into training. He hopes to not only take out the Christchurch Qualifier, to be held at Jellie Park, Christchurch - but then take out the national title and make the South Island proud!

Hads Te Huia, from Te Awamutu, is one of New Zealand’s most well known bomb authorities and is excited to see the art of Manu recognised at such scale, saying - “People in general see bombing as fun but for me I see it as an opportunity to create a deeper connection between water and people. Water/wai is important to us as it is a life force. An event of this size provides an opportunity to highlight that and bring people together safely around water”.

The competition will feature a custom-built and patented "Manu tech" judging system developed with support from AUT Professor and Biomechanist Patria Hume. Divisions cater for all ages including Pakeke/Adult, Rangatahi/Youth, and Tamariki/Kids. Jump platforms ranging from 1 to 8 meters will challenge participants, and judging criteria will include factors such as height, volume of the splash, and the impact sound.

To secure a place in this historic competition, Manu enthusiasts are encouraged to register promptly. There are limited places available.

Registrations for the Z Manu World Champs are now open! Let’s Manu!

