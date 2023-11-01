Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Welcoming The World Of Choirs: NZ’s World Choir Games 2024 Early Entries Exceed Expectations

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: The World Choir Games

Over 130 choirs from around the world have already registered for Aotearoa New Zealand’s major international music event of 2024, the World Choir Games (WCG), taking place in Tāmaki Makaurau in July next year, with organisers expecting this number to at least double by the time entries close this December.

Established in 2000, the WCG is the largest choral festival and competition in the world. Described as the Olympics of choral singing, the Games brings together choirs from all over the world in a joyful celebration of singing, creativity, diversity, friendship, and peace. After a lengthy bid process, Aotearoa New Zealand was selected as the 2024 host.

WCG2024 Artistic and Games Director John Rosser says, “We are hugely encouraged by the initial registration numbers, which have exceeded our expectations. If we remain on this trajectory, Tāmaki Makaurau will in July 2024 be welcoming over 10,000 singers from across the world.”

“There is still plenty of time to register ahead of our early December deadline, to join choirs from over 20 countries thus far, including China, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Croatia, Austria, Great Britain, the USA and Australia. We anticipate that the final number of countries represented will approach 50, and that there will be choirs of all types – children’s, school, youth, community, chamber and seniors – singing a huge range of styles, from pop, jazz, barbershop and gospel to sacred, traditional and indigenous music,” Rosser says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Auckland has been a UNESCO-listed City of Music since 2017, and its cultural and economic agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is supporting the first World Choir Games in this region. Chris Simpson, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is poised and ready to welcome the singers.

“As a UNESCO City of Music, Tāmaki Makaurau has music in its DNA. With over 220 ethnic groups calling Auckland home, we are uniquely diverse. One of the ways we celebrate this is through music. We’re thrilled to welcome 10,000 choristers and their families and friends from around the world in 2024, showcasing the manaakitanga, diversity and culture that Auckland has to offer. It’s fantastic to have another global event in the region for Aucklanders and visitors and enjoy,” Simpson says.

"The World Choir Games provides a unique opportunity to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world, while boosting awareness of modern choral performances in New Zealand," says the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) NZ Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green.

“It’s exciting to think that we’ll welcome up to 10,000 international visitors to Tamaki Makaurau Auckland for the event, and expect that many will extend their stay and explore all that New Zealand has on offer. NZ Major Events are proud to support the World Choir Games and I encourage locals to take up the opportunity to volunteer and get involved, showing visiting choral groups our renowned kiwi hospitality,” Hawker-Green says.

As with all major events, organisers rely heavily on support from volunteers. The World Choir Games is calling for 400 volunteers for July 2024, including some who speak the languages of the visiting choirs. Volunteers will play a pivotal role in ensuring each competition category, concert and ceremony runs smoothly, with jobs ranging from meeting and greeting choirs to carrying the flags at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and ensuring the smooth running of backstage areas. Some will work closely with the choirs themselves, supporting them throughout their stay.

Rosser says, “We need help to welcome and support the international choral world in a true spirit of manaakitanga. As we have seen with other major events, Aucklanders are incredibly hospitable and wonderful volunteers. Major events bring cities to life and the Games will be no different. Our guests come from a wide range of countries, and their varied schedules will include everything from the huge ceremonies at Spark Arena to their competition performances in the city’s main acoustic venues and their friendship concerts all around Tāmaki Makaurau. We need a range of volunteers, some who speak foreign languages or have other specialist skills, but also those who simply want to contribute to what will be the largest single choral event ever to take place in New Zealand.”

Registrations for WCG2024 close on 6 December with entries accepted online at www.wcg2024.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The World Choir Games on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 