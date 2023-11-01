Welcoming The World Of Choirs: NZ’s World Choir Games 2024 Early Entries Exceed Expectations

Over 130 choirs from around the world have already registered for Aotearoa New Zealand’s major international music event of 2024, the World Choir Games (WCG), taking place in Tāmaki Makaurau in July next year, with organisers expecting this number to at least double by the time entries close this December.

Established in 2000, the WCG is the largest choral festival and competition in the world. Described as the Olympics of choral singing, the Games brings together choirs from all over the world in a joyful celebration of singing, creativity, diversity, friendship, and peace. After a lengthy bid process, Aotearoa New Zealand was selected as the 2024 host.

WCG2024 Artistic and Games Director John Rosser says, “We are hugely encouraged by the initial registration numbers, which have exceeded our expectations. If we remain on this trajectory, Tāmaki Makaurau will in July 2024 be welcoming over 10,000 singers from across the world.”

“There is still plenty of time to register ahead of our early December deadline, to join choirs from over 20 countries thus far, including China, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Croatia, Austria, Great Britain, the USA and Australia. We anticipate that the final number of countries represented will approach 50, and that there will be choirs of all types – children’s, school, youth, community, chamber and seniors – singing a huge range of styles, from pop, jazz, barbershop and gospel to sacred, traditional and indigenous music,” Rosser says.

Auckland has been a UNESCO-listed City of Music since 2017, and its cultural and economic agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is supporting the first World Choir Games in this region. Chris Simpson, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is poised and ready to welcome the singers.

“As a UNESCO City of Music, Tāmaki Makaurau has music in its DNA. With over 220 ethnic groups calling Auckland home, we are uniquely diverse. One of the ways we celebrate this is through music. We’re thrilled to welcome 10,000 choristers and their families and friends from around the world in 2024, showcasing the manaakitanga, diversity and culture that Auckland has to offer. It’s fantastic to have another global event in the region for Aucklanders and visitors and enjoy,” Simpson says.

"The World Choir Games provides a unique opportunity to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world, while boosting awareness of modern choral performances in New Zealand," says the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) NZ Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green.

“It’s exciting to think that we’ll welcome up to 10,000 international visitors to Tamaki Makaurau Auckland for the event, and expect that many will extend their stay and explore all that New Zealand has on offer. NZ Major Events are proud to support the World Choir Games and I encourage locals to take up the opportunity to volunteer and get involved, showing visiting choral groups our renowned kiwi hospitality,” Hawker-Green says.

As with all major events, organisers rely heavily on support from volunteers. The World Choir Games is calling for 400 volunteers for July 2024, including some who speak the languages of the visiting choirs. Volunteers will play a pivotal role in ensuring each competition category, concert and ceremony runs smoothly, with jobs ranging from meeting and greeting choirs to carrying the flags at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and ensuring the smooth running of backstage areas. Some will work closely with the choirs themselves, supporting them throughout their stay.

Rosser says, “We need help to welcome and support the international choral world in a true spirit of manaakitanga. As we have seen with other major events, Aucklanders are incredibly hospitable and wonderful volunteers. Major events bring cities to life and the Games will be no different. Our guests come from a wide range of countries, and their varied schedules will include everything from the huge ceremonies at Spark Arena to their competition performances in the city’s main acoustic venues and their friendship concerts all around Tāmaki Makaurau. We need a range of volunteers, some who speak foreign languages or have other specialist skills, but also those who simply want to contribute to what will be the largest single choral event ever to take place in New Zealand.”

Registrations for WCG2024 close on 6 December with entries accepted online at www.wcg2024.com

