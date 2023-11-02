Rodger Fox Big Band Misses Out On Creative NZ Assistance

An application by the Rodger Fox Big Band (RFBB) has been turned down by Creative NZ, meaning that unless the RFBB can raise $89,000 this month, they will not be able to accept an invitation to represent New Zealand at the 2024 Jazz Educational Network (JEN) Conference in New Orleans.

The Jazz Educational Network Conference is one of the biggest jazz events in the world, attracting 4,500-5,000 music fans and jazz educators to New Orleans.

Rodger Fox says. “This is an international opportunity for New Zealand not to miss. JEN enables the band and particularly its younger members to learn, perform, network and be inspired by people from around the globe.

“Unfortunately, once again, an application by the RFBB has been turned down by Creative NZ. In this case, we are left short of $89,000 out of a budget of $182,000. I am very disappointed and don’t want to forgo this incredible opportunity for our band to represent New Zealand at this peak jazz festival.”

For this reason, Rodger Fox has decided to reach out to the wider jazz community to ask for help to raise the balance of the funding required, $89,000, to enable the big band to attend the festival.

“I find it inexplicable that we receive no ongoing funding from the government, yet our reach and fan base is on a par with the likes of NZSO, NZ Ballet and NZ Opera,” Rodger Fox said.

