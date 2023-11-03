Reconnecting Aotearoa - A New Book On The Need To Address Social Isolation

On Friday 3 November, former Prime Minister Helen Clark will launch Reconnecting Aotearoa - a new collection of essays on loneliness and social connection in New Zealand, published by Bridget Williams Books.

Building on the Helen Clark Foundation’s two reports Alone Together (June 2020) and Still Alone Together (April 2021), both supported by WSP in New Zealand, Reconnecting Aotearoa advocates for transformative change within Aotearoa’s unique social, cultural and political landscape, to foster a more connected and resilient society in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Reconnecting Aotearoa is a timely collection combining first-person narratives, journalism and research to emphasise the importance of nurturing and fortifying emotional, social and societal connections in contemporary Aotearoa. Taken together, the essays deliver a stirring “political call to action to push back on the myriad forces that separate us from each other”.

Edited by former Helen Clark Foundation Director Kathy Errington and Deputy Director Holly Walker, the collection recognises the isolating nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and the vital role societal connections continue to play for overall wellbeing.

Using poignant personal accounts and compelling evidence, contributors Luke Fitzmaurice, Gaayathri Nair, Max Rashbrooke, Carrie Stoddart-Smith, Susan Strongman, Kiki van Newtown and Athena Zhu explore the profound impact of strong connections and the consequences of loneliness and disconnection.

Published by Bridget Williams Books, Reconnecting Aotearoa is released as part of the BWB Texts series. This series is made possible by funding support from the BWB Publishing Trust, Ockham Residential and Creative NZ.

A launch event will be held at the Michael Lett East Street Space, 3 East Street, on Friday November 3 at 5.30pm. Media welcome, rsvp to kathy@helenclark.foundation.

