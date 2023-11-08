MACKLEMORE (US) Announces Tour Of Australia And New Zealand For May 2024

Grammy award-winning US artist Macklemore announces 2024 tour of Australia and New Zealand

Performing in Wellington, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth next May

Multi-platinum ARIA smash hits include ‘Can’t Hold Us’, ‘Thrift Shop’, ‘Downtown’

Frontier Member presale kicks off Wednesday 15 November from 12noon local before the general on sale on Friday 17 November from 10am local

Tickets via frontiertouring.com/macklemore.

Latest album BEN featuring the singles ‘CHANT’, ‘MANIAC’ and ‘NO BAD DAYS’ is out now via Warner Music Australia, here.

Also performing at BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival Darwin, on Saturday 18 May

MG Live and Frontier Touring are excited to announce multi-platinum & GRAMMY award-winning artist, Macklemore will make his highly-anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand with a series of headline shows in May 2024.

Macklemore will first head to New Zealand for a show at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Wednesday 8 May and Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday 9 May. The singer-songwriter will then perform four headline shows in Australia including Hordern Pavilion, Sydney on Saturday 11 May, Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Wednesday 15 May, Brisbane’s Riverstage on Friday 17 May before rounding out his headline tour with a final show at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Monday 20 May.

The Telstra Plus (AU only) presale begins on Monday 13 November. Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Wednesday 15 November from 12noon local, before general public tickets go on sale on Friday 17 November from 10:00am local. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/macklemore.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Macklemore will also perform at the 2024 edition of Bass in the Grass in Darwin on Saturday 18 May. Tickets and tour info: bassinthegrass.com.au

Last in Australia in 2022, performing the headline slot for the fifth edition of Fridayz Live alongside fellow legendary artists, Akon, TLC & Craig David, Macklemore returned home and bunkered down, working on the release of his first album in six years. Releasing his third solo studio album BEN in 2023, the project includes the single ‘CHANT’ featuring Australia’s very own Tones And I, ‘NO BAD DAYS’ feat. Collett, ‘HEROES’ feat. DJ Premier & ‘MANIAC’ feat. Windser with the rapper, singer & songwriter proving his passion for music and exceptional lyricism once more with critical acclaim and admiration from fans.

“Ben is handily his best album” – NME

“Macklemore’s newest release is one of catharsis and honesty, and one earmarked by the satisfaction that despite the clutter that clouds our lives and upends all sense of normality, Ben Haggerty is still telling his truth”- The Music

“Macklemore, like you remember him” Ringer

Consistently touring the BEN project globally throughout 2023, alongside the hits the fans know and love, Macklemore’s return to Australia will see him perform tracks from the album for the very first time.

With a total of 13.2 billion combined streams to date, worldwide accolades and critical acclaim, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. GEMINI, Macklemore’s first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #3 on the ARIA album chart, featuring the 9 x ARIA platinum certified single, ‘Glorious’ (featuring Skylar Grey) and 5 x ARIA platinum ‘Good Old Days’ (featuring Kesha). GEMINI followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, The Heist (which earned three #1 singles in Australia, the 13 x ARIA platinum certified ‘Thrift Shop’, 11 x ARIA platinum ‘Can’t Hold Us’ (over 1 million sales in AU) & 7 x ARIA platinum ‘Same Love’ and 2016 release This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, which featured the 7 x ARIA platinum single ‘Downtown’. Collectively Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 5 billion times and he is one of only two rappers to have an RIAA Diamond-certified single for ‘Thrift Shop’.

A household name with worldwide acclaim and an unforgettable live presence, don’t miss Macklemore’s return to Australia & New Zealand in 2024 for a series of show stopping performances.

MACKLEMORE

TOUR OF AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

MAY 2024

Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

TELSTRA PLUS PRESALE (AU)

via Telstra.com/music

Runs 48 hours from: Monday 13 November (10am local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/macklemore

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 November (12pm local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

Wednesday 8 May

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 9 May

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 11 May

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 15 May

John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 17 May

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 20 May

HBF Park | Perth, WA

All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Also performing at:

Saturday 18 May – BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival, Darwin*

Tickets on sale now: bassinthegrass.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

© Scoop Media

