Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MACKLEMORE (US) Announces Tour Of Australia And New Zealand For May 2024

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Grammy award-winning US artist Macklemore announces 2024 tour of Australia and New Zealand

Performing in Wellington, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth next May

Multi-platinum ARIA smash hits include ‘Can’t Hold Us’, ‘Thrift Shop’, ‘Downtown’

Frontier Member presale kicks off Wednesday 15 November from 12noon local before the general on sale on Friday 17 November from 10am local

Tickets via frontiertouring.com/macklemore.

Latest album BEN featuring the singles ‘CHANT’, ‘MANIAC’ and ‘NO BAD DAYS’ is out now via Warner Music Australia, here.

Also performing at BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival Darwin, on Saturday 18 May

MG Live and Frontier Touring are excited to announce multi-platinum & GRAMMY award-winning artist, Macklemore will make his highly-anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand with a series of headline shows in May 2024.

Macklemore will first head to New Zealand for a show at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Wednesday 8 May and Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday 9 May. The singer-songwriter will then perform four headline shows in Australia including Hordern Pavilion, Sydney on Saturday 11 May, Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Wednesday 15 May, Brisbane’s Riverstage on Friday 17 May before rounding out his headline tour with a final show at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Monday 20 May.

The Telstra Plus (AU only) presale begins on Monday 13 November. Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Wednesday 15 November from 12noon local, before general public tickets go on sale on Friday 17 November from 10:00am local. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/macklemore.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Macklemore will also perform at the 2024 edition of Bass in the Grass in Darwin on Saturday 18 May. Tickets and tour info: bassinthegrass.com.au

Last in Australia in 2022, performing the headline slot for the fifth edition of Fridayz Live alongside fellow legendary artists, Akon, TLC & Craig David, Macklemore returned home and bunkered down, working on the release of his first album in six years. Releasing his third solo studio album BEN in 2023, the project includes the single ‘CHANT’ featuring Australia’s very own Tones And I, ‘NO BAD DAYS’ feat. Collett, ‘HEROES’ feat. DJ Premier & ‘MANIAC’ feat. Windser with the rapper, singer & songwriter proving his passion for music and exceptional lyricism once more with critical acclaim and admiration from fans.

“Ben is handily his best album” – NME

“Macklemore’s newest release is one of catharsis and honesty, and one earmarked by the satisfaction that despite the clutter that clouds our lives and upends all sense of normality, Ben Haggerty is still telling his truth”- The Music

“Macklemore, like you remember him” Ringer

Consistently touring the BEN project globally throughout 2023, alongside the hits the fans know and love, Macklemore’s return to Australia will see him perform tracks from the album for the very first time.

With a total of 13.2 billion combined streams to date, worldwide accolades and critical acclaim, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. GEMINI, Macklemore’s first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #3 on the ARIA album chart, featuring the 9 x ARIA platinum certified single, ‘Glorious’ (featuring Skylar Grey) and 5 x ARIA platinum ‘Good Old Days’ (featuring Kesha). GEMINI followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, The Heist (which earned three #1 singles in Australia, the 13 x ARIA platinum certified ‘Thrift Shop’, 11 x ARIA platinum ‘Can’t Hold Us’ (over 1 million sales in AU) & 7 x ARIA platinum ‘Same Love’ and 2016 release This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, which featured the 7 x ARIA platinum single ‘Downtown’. Collectively Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 5 billion times and he is one of only two rappers to have an RIAA Diamond-certified single for ‘Thrift Shop’.

A household name with worldwide acclaim and an unforgettable live presence, don’t miss Macklemore’s return to Australia & New Zealand in 2024 for a series of show stopping performances.

MACKLEMORE

TOUR OF AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

MAY 2024

Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

TELSTRA PLUS PRESALE (AU)

via Telstra.com/music

Runs 48 hours from: Monday 13 November (10am local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/macklemore

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 November (12pm local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

Wednesday 8 May

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 9 May

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 11 May

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 15 May

John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 17 May

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 20 May

HBF Park | Perth, WA

All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Also performing at:

Saturday 18 May – BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival, Darwin*

Tickets on sale now: bassinthegrass.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Frontier Touring Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 