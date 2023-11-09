Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Four lucky Lotto players from Dargaville, Auckland, and Waipawa will be dreaming big after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Dargaville Postshop & Lotto Dargaville MyLotto (x2) Auckland BP Waipawa Waipawa



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

