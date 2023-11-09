Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million
Four lucky Lotto players from Dargaville, Auckland, and Waipawa will be dreaming big after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Dargaville Postshop & Lotto
|Dargaville
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|BP Waipawa
|Waipawa
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.
Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.