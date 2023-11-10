Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Author Highlights Plastics’ Impact On Tiny Crab

Friday, 10 November 2023, 10:01 am
Press Release: Relish Communications

Wellington children’s book author and zookeeper Danni Rae highlights the hazards of plastic pollution on the little strawberry hermit crab in her second picture book called Harry the Hermit Crab. The brilliantly illustrated book is published by Little Love, an imprint of Mary Egan Publishing, and releases on 7 November.

Danni chose hermit crabs for this story because they are kind of an underdog creature of seashores in New Zealand and around the Asia-Pacific region.

“The impact of plastic pollution on this unique animal is not widely known,” Danni explains. “Hermit crabs make their homes in empty shells. When they outgrow a shell, they must find a new one. If they can’t find a suitable shell, they may try to set up house in other objects instead, like discarded plastic bottles from which they are unable to escape. In an unfortunate chain of events, hermit crabs that perish release a special odour detected by other crabs which may then climb into the bottle in search of the shell of the dead crab and then become stuck themselves.”

As with her very well received first book, Kara the Kākāpo published by Little Love last year, Danni wrote Harry the Hermit Crab to share her passion for conservation with the youngest of readers.

“There is incredible work being done to address the worldwide problems of plastics in our oceans. By talking about the impact of plastic on a humble creature such as a hermit crab, young children soon understand the impact of discarded plastics in the natural environment.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

While Danni’s own zookeeping role at Wellington Zoo is more about primates and carnivores, she’s passionate about raising the awareness of conservation for all creatures.

“Conservation requires optimism, determination and quite a lot of creative thinking and, like Kara the Kākāpo, this story introduces children to these concepts through the experiences of a hermit crab, a creature that some children will know from home or other aquariums. Hopefully it’s the first step in creating an awareness of the natural world around them and motivation to protect it.”

A qualified scuba diver, Danni has taken the marine medics course run by Project Jonah and loves to spot the amazing array of wildlife right on her doorstep in Wellington Harbour.

“If, by sharing this gentle and fun story, we can encourage children to think about not creating pollution in the first place, we can work together to create a cleaner future. I can see this book being useful for marine education centres and schools whose students get involved in local beach clean-ups.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Relish Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 