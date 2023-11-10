Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Isuzu Utes New Zealand Announces Sponsorship Of 8 Hour Woman's Shearing World Record Attempt.

Friday, 10 November 2023, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Isuzu

Isuzu Utes New Zealand is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Isuzu Utes 8 Hour Woman's Shearing World Record.

The event will take place just out of Gore on December 15, with Isuzu Utes being the naming sponsor.

The record-breaking attempt will be taken on by Megan Whitehead, an Isuzu owner and this year's Rural Sports Women of the Year.

 Megan will attempt the challenge alongside her equally tough cousin, Hannah McColl. The pair are poised to challenge the standing record of 903 sheep, a feat that has remained unchallenged for 14 years. Megan will also attempt to break the individual 8 hour record of 601 on the same day.

Megan's partnership with cousin Hannah highlights their shared passion for sheep shearing and their desire to make a mark in New Zealand's agricultural history.

Isuzu Utes' sponsorship of this event is the result of an interesting chain of events that began at the 2021 Southland dog trials. At the event, a representative from Isuzu Utes New Zealand first met Quentin Whitehead, a dedicated dog trialist, along with a long-time customer of the Isuzu Utes Southland dealership.

 Recognising Quentin's embodiment of the Isuzu spirit, he was invited to join the "Tough Bastards" television campaign. Along the way, Isuzu Utes also discovered Quentin's daughter, Megan, a double sheep-shearing record holder who shares her family's love for Isuzu vehicles.

“We are stoked to be lending our support to Megan and Hannah as they take a crack at this record.

It really embodies the Isuzu rural spirit, and we look forward to being there on the day and cheering them on," said Scott Kelsey, General Manager of Isuzu Utes New Zealand. "…and with Megan and her dad both being proud D-Max owners, supporting this challenge was a no-brainer!"

Isuzu Utes New Zealand is proud to stand beside Megan and Hannah as they take on this challenge.

Megan's recognition as Rural Sports Women of the Year emphasises her dedication and commitment to her craft.

Isuzu Utes New Zealand will be alongside local supporters at 759 Otapiri-Mandeville Road, Gore, on December 15, cheering on the record attempt; viewers who cannot attend the event can view it live on the Facebook page Shedtalk, or on the Isuzu website (www.isuzuutes.co.nz/shearing).

 

 

