Celebrating Excellence in Wellington Theatre: The 2023 Wellington Theatre Awards - Ngā Whakarākei O Whātaitai

The Wellington Theatre Awards - Ngā Whakarākei O Whātaitai - shines a spotlight on the brilliant actors, designers, writers, composers, technicians, directors and all those who contribute to the thriving live theatre scene here in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Established in 1992, the awards were born from a deep-rooted passion for the arts and a profound respect for the dedicated creatives who make it all possible. In 2023, the theatre sector will continue this tradition for its 31st year, celebrating the enduring legacy, creative originality, and unwavering innovation within Wellington's Theatre Community. The Wellington Theatre Awards itself has acknowledged and platformed some of New Zealand’s best talent onstage and onscreen, with previous winners including Jennifer Ludlam, Grant Tilly, Miranda Harcourt, Jacob Rajan, Bret McKenzie, Jackie Van Beek, Robyn Malcom, Madeleine Sami with previous awards hosted by an array of talent including Jermaine Clement, Oscar Kightley, Taika Cohen (Waititi).

After a year of challenges, the Wellington theatre industry has never been more tenacious and connected, demonstrating a shared commitment to the arts and artists across Pōneke. With the sector showing its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic following endless show cancellations and upcoming uncertainty regarding funding post-emergency COVID relief funding, this year’s #saveVUWtheatre campaign was a prominent example of how united the arts community can be when coming together. Thanks to a number of support letters from the sector, there has been a great deal of media attention to the proposed cuts at Te Herenga Waka (Victoria University of Wellington), resulting in the programme continuing at the university, albeit with staff cuts. The success of such a campaign reflects the importance of the programme for the Wellington and Aotearoa arts landscape and the strength of the community's commitment to preserving the arts and the value of live art.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Amongst and despite these challenges over the last year, 2023 has seen some incredible theatre and live performance offerings for Wellington. From Circa's sell-out season of Prima Facie, Daniel Nodder’s award-winning Only Bones (returning for a return season next week at BATS Theatre, Thom Monckton’s iconic ‘The King of Taking’ and the swashbuckling Pantomime Treasure Island getting ready to open at Circa Theatre - the upcoming Wellington Theatre Awards will be a chance to celebrate all of the incredible shows that took place in 2023 and to remind patrons and audiences of the rich and diverse arts offering we have in Pōneke.

Wellington Theatre Awards Trustee since 2007, Mike Woodbury, says on behalf of the trust, “We remain firmly committed to ensuring the continued integrity of the Awards as a professional and public acknowledgement and celebration of excellence in Wellington theatre. Just as importantly (in an increasingly tough arts market) we see the Awards ceremony as giving practitioners, sponsors and supporters of Wellington theatre an important annual opportunity to come together as one supportive ‘family’ to foster and celebrate inclusion and cohesion.”

The 2023 awards evening will be taking place on December 10th from 7:30 PM at Hannah Playhouse, where over 20 awards will be presented to Wellington’s leading theatre productions and practitioners - paired with a night filled with exceptional talent and creativity, celebrating the spirit of resilience that defines Wellington's theatre community. Tickets go on sale from the 29th November, 2023.

The Wellington Theatre Awards are proud to have the support of our valued sponsors, the Wellington City Council, The Lion Foundation, Dominion Post, Grouse Lighting, Hannah Playhouse, BATS Theatre, Circa Theatre and Playmarket. Their generous contributions enable us to continue celebrating the excellence that thrives in our theatre community.

For more information, follow us on socials, Facebook or Instagram for updates.

Full List of Awards here:

George Webby Most Promising Newcomer

The Willem Wassenar Most Promising Newcomer

Lighting Designer of the Year

Production Designer of the Year

Paul Jenden Costume Designer of the Year

Sound Designer of the Year

Outstanding Composer of Music

The Peter Harcourt New Playwright of the Year

New NZ Play

The Absolutely Most Original Production

Mayoral Award for Significant Contribution to the Theatre

Grant Tilly Actor of the year

Dorothy McKegg Actor of the Year

Campion Accolade for Outstanding Performance

Michele Amas Accolade for Oustanding Performance

Director of the year

Production of the year

© Scoop Media

