BAM 2023: Award Winners Announced

A series of five, wearable contemporary jewellery pieces by Eva Vogt Kerer was awarded the Jens Hansen Gold and Silversmith Excellence Award at the opening of BAM2023- the end-of-year exhibition by NMIT Te Pūkenga Bachelor of Arts and Media ākonga (students).

Halfdan Hansen, owner and creative director of Jens Hansen Gold and Silversmith, congratulated Eva on her winning work, titled Holding Space.

"I’m delighted to present this year’s prestigious award to the top final-year student, Eva Vogt Kerer. The creativity of work produced is always impressive and we’re proud we can support these talented NMIT artists," says Halfdan.

"I wish all students every success in their future endeavours in the creative arts, wherever their paths may take them."

The assessors, all NMIT arts and media tutors, said Eva’s work demonstrated remarkable creativity, consideration, and resolve.

Trisha Krishnasamy Curriculum Area Manager of Creative Technologies and Service Industries says this Bachelor of Arts and Media cohort has faced and overcome the disruptions and challenges that COVID-19 brought.

"It’s quite special to be able to come together and celebrate their achievements," she says. "Lockdowns and social distancing changed studio spaces and class delivery, and it was a relief to see things return to normal for their last year."

The 2023 graduating class are also incredibly grateful for the support given by the sponsors.

BAM is curated in coordination with The Suter Art Gallery's Director, Julie Catchpole, and Curator and Collection Manager, Kyla Mackenzie.

More information: BAM2023: a showcase of Bachelor of Arts and Media student work

Other awards announced at the BAM 2023 exhibition opening were the:

Nelson Suter Art Society Distinction Award: Eva Vogt Kerer, Esme Upton and Lihao Song

Eva Vogt Kerer, Esme Upton and Lihao Song Impressions Distinction Award: Mikaela Collins

Mikaela Collins Framing Rooms Distinction Award: Tessa Sparrow

BAM 2023 Venue: The Refinery Artspace When: 13 November to 2 December

