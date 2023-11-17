Call Goes Out For FIM Oceania Women’s Mx Riders

NOVEMBER 17, 2023: Representing your country against Australia is a sporting opportunity not to be missed and it is granted only to special Kiwi athletes.

When the big annual Honda New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville rolls around in late January 2024, the iconic event will include an additional race-within-a-race solely for female motocross riders – the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup – and the call has now gone out in both Australia and New Zealand for its cream of racing talent to step forward for this exciting Trans-Tasman battle.

Team New Zealand has already been given a boost with four-time and current Women’s Motocross World Champion Courtney Duncan agreeing to captain the side, while Australia has multi-time national champion Charli Cannon to spearhead their campaign.

However, with two six-rider squads required for the Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup component of the Woodville event, both countries need a further five individuals to put up their hands.

The big annual Motocross of Nations, the popular “Olympic Games of motocross” already pits teams of riders, country versus country, against one another, but that is generally just for the men.

The Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup gives a whole new complexion with a similar clash, and it presents a rare opportunity for the women of the sport to wear their nation’s colours.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We want our elite six selected female riders to race against Australia’s best half dozen,” said Ray Broad, Motorcycling New Zealand’s FIM Oceania commission member and team manager for the Kiwi team.

“We are calling for expressions of interest from New Zealand’s large community of talented female motocross racers. We want these riders to get motivated and sign up to offer themselves to be a part of the team.

“Here’s a chance for the women to represent their country as a team, at home.”

The last time Otago’s Courtney Duncan raced at an FIM Oceania motocross event, she was racing an 85cc bike and the event was at Pukekohe, in Auckland.

“New Zealand is pretty proud to be hosting this inaugural Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, but we also realise that time is tight, with expressions of interest required by us by 5pm on November 30. To be eligible though, a rider needs to be a citizen of New Zealand.

“The idea for this event has been bubbling away in the background for a few months. But now it is full steam ahead and it’s a great opportunity for a Kiwi team to shine.”

He said it would be a reciprocal arrangement, with Australia set to host it in 2025.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held over three races of 12 minutes each, plus one lap, which will be incorporated into the Woodville Grand Prix senior women’s races. The team that has the lowest score will be declared the winner – in the same mould as the Motocross of Nations.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup has been established to highlight the quality and skills of women’s motocross in the Oceania region.

Expressions of interest should be registered by clicking here:

Expressions of Interest Application

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

