Coldplay’s ‘Music Of Spheres’ World Tour Comes To Eden Park

Coldplay’s Music of Spheres world tour is heading down under in 2024, and the globally renowned band is set to play their only New Zealand show at Eden Park in Auckland on 13 November 2024.

CEO of Eden Park, Nick Sautner, said, “Coldplay is one of the world’s most iconic and influential bands and we’re delighted they will be performing at Eden Park. This is a huge coup for Auckland and New Zealand. Coldplay’s global status, the band’s commitment to sustainability, and their ability to deliver unforgettable performances make them the perfect fit to perform at New Zealand’s National Stadium.

Highlighting the impact of large-scale global events on the local economy, Nick Sautner added “Coldplay’s two shows in Perth attracted over 40,000 interstate visitors and close to 10,000 international fans. This underpins the immense appeal of Coldplay’s live performances and demonstrates the impact major events have on our hospitality and tourism sectors, employing thousands of casual and full-time staff.

“Today’s announcement comes after a record-breaking year for Eden Park and reinforces the stadium’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences and memorable moments for our community and showcasing our city and country to the world. Fans can expect an extraordinary evening filled with music, lights, and the magic that only Coldplay can deliver.

“Coldplay's commitment to reducing the impact global music tours have on our environment aligns with Eden Park's focus on sustainability. The collaboration will showcase how two globally renowned brands can come together to create an unforgettable, environmentally-conscious event,” said Mr Sautner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In an effort to make the Music of Spheres World Tour accessible to fans at an affordable price, Coldplay will be offering a limited number of Infinity Tickets for the shows. These tickets will cost $32 AUD / $32 NZD per ticket and will be restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, to be bought in pairs, ensuring fans enjoy the experience together with adjacent seating.

The Coldplay.com presale will begin at 10AM local time on Wednesday, 29th November. The general sale begins on Friday, 1st December at 10AM local time.

© Scoop Media

