Aotearoa Music Awards Return: Nominations Now Open For 2024

The next Aotearoa Music Awards will take place on Thursday 30 May 2024, at the Viaduct Events Centre in Tāmaki Makaurau – closing out Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa | New Zealand Music Month in style.

Nominations are now open and will close on 20 December 2023 at 5pm. The eligibility period for AMA 2024 is 1 August 2022 to 31 December 2023 (17 months), except for two categories.

To complete the nomination process, click here.

The Aotearoa Music Awards is the annual showcase event for the music industry, celebrating artists and music from Aotearoa. The event recognises the biggest musical successes of the year while also providing a platform to promote emerging artists.

Grounded in nearly 60 years of history, AMA has evolved to reflect our unique cultural identity. It has launched music careers, told artists’ stories and created memorable moments. Recorded Music NZ produces the Aotearoa Music Awards and acts as its kaitiaki – preserving our musical heritage, celebrating the hits of today and paving the way for the artists of tomorrow.

Recorded Music NZ CEO Jo Oliver says the organisation is excited to bring AMA back at a new time of year, with the support of NZ On Air.

"The Aotearoa Music Awards was paused in 2023, as we considered the outcomes of the review we undertook in 2022. It was important to us to engage with artists and the wider music community about the format, purpose and meaning of AMA. We interviewed and surveyed 350+ people who are actively working in music in Aotearoa, the majority of whom are artists and artist managers.

“The message from the community was clear: the Aotearoa Music Awards is seen as essential, and aspirational for emerging artists. We heard strong support for our continuing commitment to embed te ao Māori and te reo and to reflect the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa.

“There were, however, some calls to refresh our judging processes, and to communicate them more clearly and transparently. We have taken the time to do that work, and have taken steps to more actively promote diversity and inclusion across the judging process.”

In response to feedback from the review a number of changes are being implemented for the nomination and judging process for AMA 2024. Click here for the full updated Terms & Conditions and a summary of the process updates and changes.

Recorded Music NZ are excited to also announce a fresh format for next year’s event. AMA 2024 will consist of two connected ceremonies, the AMA 24 Opening Ceremony and AMA 24 Showcase, awarding more than 20 Tūī (awards) in total:

The AMA 24 Opening Ceremony will take place prior to the AMA 24 Showcase, at a venue within the same precinct. The Opening Ceremony will include presentations of 15 genre and artisan Tūī, featuring what we heard was important to artists: each winner will have the chance to accept their award and thank their whānau and teams in front of their peers. Artists will then walk the red carpet into the Showcase as winners, and be celebrated for their achievements along the way. Video content highlights from the Opening Ceremony will feature in the Showcase. All awards to be presented at the AMA 24 Opening Ceremony are listed below.

The AMA 24 Showcase will be a stylish in-room experience that celebrates NZ’s leading artists. It will be short and sharp, featuring musical performances and high production values. The Showcase will be filmed to create quality shortform content for media and artists to share across their online platforms, maximising promotional opportunities. All awards to be presented at the AMA 24 Showcase are listed below.

Tūī to be presented at the AMA 24 Opening Ceremony

Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa | Best Producer

Te Kaipukaha Toa | Best Engineer

Te Kiko Puoro Ataata Toa | Best Video Content

Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi Toa | Best Album Artwork

Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist

Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist

Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa | Best Country Music Artist

Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist

Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist

Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa | Best Jazz Artist

Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist

Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist

Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist

Highest Selling Artist of the Year

Tūī to be presented at the AMA 24 Showcase

Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year

Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist

Te Roopu Toa | Best Group

Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa | Best Māori Artist

Mana Reo

Radio Airplay Artist of the Year

People’s Choice

Discretionary Awards

Tūī to be presented at separate events in 2024

Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa | Best Pacific Album at Pacific Music Awards

Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa | Best Children’s Music Artist at Ngā Manu Tīrairaka | Children’s Music Awards

