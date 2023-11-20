NZ Sikh Games 2023

The vibrant and dynamic Sikh community of New Zealand is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated New Zealand Sikh Games 2023, a celebration of sportsmanship, cultural diversity, and spiritual unity. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place from Saturday 25th to Sunday 26th November at Bruce Pulman Park, Takainni, bringing together participants and spectators from across the country and around the world. This year over 2000 athletes is set to take part in the games.

The New Zealand Sikh Games 2023 will showcase the rich tapestry of Sikh culture, fostering a sense of community and pride among participants and attendees. The event aims to promote unity, understanding, and friendship among people of all backgrounds through a combination of sports competitions, cultural performances, and spiritual ceremonies.

There are 16 categories of games in this event and committee is expecting more than 2000 participants from New Zealand and overseas to participate in this event, and event to be attended by more than 30,000 spectators.

The Games boost the local economy. Hundreds of Thousands of dollars are invested back into the local community through accommodation providers, hospitality providers, rental providers and much more. The games year after year have boosted the local community economically and financially.

This is the 5th year of the games. Having started back in 2019 after the success of the Australian Sikh Games which have been going strong for over 30 years. The New Zealand Sikh Games is a celebration of sports and Sikh culture in New Zealand held and promote wellbeing and community values.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZ Sikh Games is a premier sporting and cultural event for the Sikh community in New Zealand. It creates significant local tourism and economic benefits that makes a positive impact in New Zealand’s economy. There will be local MP’s, local board and council members along with the Mayor Of Auckland and High Commissioner’s to NZ from India and Australia in attendance.

Formal Inaugural Opening Ceremony at 3:30 pm Saturday 25th November 2023

Games start at 8:00am to 8:00pm on both days, 25th and 26th November 2023, with international singers taking stage 5pm Sunday 26th 2023.

© Scoop Media

