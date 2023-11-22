Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Annoucing The Launch Of Summer School 2024

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Corban Estate Arts Centre

From 15 – 19 January 2024, Corban Estate Arts Centre will be a hive of activity as it kicks off the New Year with their Summer School comeback. Featuring an inspiring collection of adult art workshops, led by highly regarded practicing artists each bringing their unique skills and personal flavour across a wide variety of mediums. Including Neal Palmer, Sheyne Tuffery, Sam Mitchell, Mandy Patmore, Tessa Harris and members of the Sur-Collective; Summer School 2024 promises rich experience of hands-on practical upskilling and inspired creativity.

Whether you are an experienced artist looking to extend your sill base; are seeking an expressive outlet or professional development; or are simply wanting to reconnect with your creative side, Corban Estate Arts Centre’s Summer School workshops cater for all skill levels for an intensive week of artistic self-discovery.

In addition to the range of workshops, Summer School 2024 also includes a selection of associated free events and activities providing the chance for participants to explore and enjoy the beautiful site that is Corban Estate Arts Centre.

Beginning with a welcoming Orientation Breakfast to kick things off on the Monday morning, by Wednesday afternoon students will also have a special opportunity to meet three of the resident artists at Corban Estate for an intimate guided tour of their studios. Before the week comes to an end, all participants are invited to the opening of the Summer School Tutor Showcase Pop-up, an exhibition featuring works by the Tutors, along with some of the students’ work, for the opportunity to socialise and reflect on their week of creativity and learning. The pop-up exhibition will remain open for the public to view through Friday 19 and Saturday 20 January, 10am – 4pm to inspire those who might like to try our Summer School experience in the future.

Bookings for Summer School are now open and would make a wonderful Christmas gift for someone looking for a rich artistic experience. Concessions are available for teachers and tertiary students, and with limited places available, booking early is recommended to secure a space.
 

