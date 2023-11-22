A Heartwarming Tradition: Trees Of Remembrance Shine On

As the holiday season approaches, the Nelson Tasman region once again welcomes the heartfelt return of Trees of Remembrance. These trees symbolise more than just festive decorations; they offer an opportunity to support Nelson Tasman Hospice and remember those who can't be with us during Christmas.

Trees of Remembrance will take root at Farmers stores in Nelson and Richmond, from the 16th of November, staying put until Christmas Eve. You can contribute by making a donation or purchasing a hand-painted bauble for $15.99, knowing that, despite being part of a nationwide hospice fundraising campaign by Farmers, all the funds raised in the region will directly benefit the local community.

But the spirit of giving extends beyond the stores. Community trees are also available at New World Nelson Countdown Stoke, the Nelson Market and the Richmond Mall between the 1st – 8th of December, and Westpac and House of Travel in Motueka between the 8 – 14th of December (see below for dates & locations).

Dedicated volunteers, including individuals and service organisations like the Lions Club Richmond, St Arnaud's Rural Women’s Welfare League and Fletcher Law make these community events possible.

The Trees of Remembrance campaign is vital for the Hospice, allowing people to provide personal messages in memory of loved ones. When the season ends, these cards are collected, blessed in a ceremony, and their ashes scattered on Hospice grounds.

In 2023 for the very first time, Trees of Remembrance will also be lighting up Nelson Airport. The trees at the airport are sponsored and decorated by local businesses who have actively chosen to support Nelson Tasman Hospice this Christmas. The trees will be on display to the public from the 1st of December and all visitors to the airport can take part in a people’s choice award with the winning business taking away a prize of a $5000 advertising package from Go Media.

Nelson Tasman Hospice offers free specialist palliative care for people of all ages with life-limiting illnesses, supporting them and their families through illness, death, and bereavement. They bridge the gap in funding, with around $3.5 million needed annually, primarily raised by the community.

With a team of 60 clinical professionals, they care for about 240 patients each month, providing clinical oversight and specialist care. Nelson Tasman Hospice also provide free specialist equipment for hospice patients to use in the places they call home, palliative care education, and collaborate with district nurses for rural care.

Nelson Tasman Hospice operates as a Charitable Trust, touching countless lives throughout the Nelson Tasman community every year.

Keep a look out for the Trees of Remembrance as Christmas approaches this year and take a moment to remember your loved ones.

Trees will be in the following locations.

LOCATION STORE DATES (incl)

Nelson Farmers 16th Nov – 24th Dec

Nelson Airport 1st Dec – 11th Jan

Nelson Market 2nd Dec

Nelson New World 1st – 8th Dec

Richmond Farmers 16th Nov – 24th Dec

Richmond Richmond Mall 1st – 8th Dec

Stoke Countdown 1st – 8th Dec

Motueka Westpac 8th Dec

House of Travel 11 – 14th Dec

