Chasing The Fox - Ryan Fox To Host Event In Auckland Next Month

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 1:29 am
Press Release: podisgolf

Another successful year for New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox on both the PGA and DP World Tour and now a return to hosting the Chasing the Fox golf tournament where ordinary golfers get to try their skills against the touring professional..

Fox earned his PGA Tour card after a fifth place finish on the DP World Tour along with a victory at the BMW Championship in September and has a current world ranking of 28.

The Chasing The Fox event held at the Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club December 14th is about profiling the sport and also partnering with the I Am Hope charity.

It's a short format, team's concept where golfers get to take on Fox and other sporting rivals. Around 50 teams get the chance to play the six-hole layout with a three-person Ambrose team for prizes and raising money for I Am Hope.

There will also be a 'World Cup' challenge between All Blacks and Black Caps along with politicians and Olympic heroes as well.

One of the groups with prowess on the green is from rugby league and features current New Zealand Warriors players, halfback, Shaun Johnson as well as hooker Wayde Egan plus former Warriors forward Awen Guttenbeil (1996-06).

Egan has a classy three handicap, Guttenbeil 11 and Johnson 13 and all three are keen to show their skills. .

Meanwhile, 12-year-old student, Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau will caddie for Fox at the event. Teepa-Tarau who has autism is from a small town in the Bay of Plenty and caused a big shock winning the national Aims Games title after having played only three rounds of golf in his life.

A group of Royal Auckland and Grange members including form All Blacks coach John Hart and playing great, Grant Fox are funding the trip for Teepa-Tarau and family to attend the event and experience the day.

The corporate part of Chasing The Fox starts from 10am, with the main challenges taking part from 5pm until around 7.30pm.

For more information www.podisgolf.com

