New Zealand Feature Film A Big Winner At Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 1:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

Loren Taylor’s darkly comic debut feature THE MOON IS UPSIDE DOWN was awarded Best First Feature at the closing ceremony of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival this weekend after sell-out screenings at the highly regarded A-List festival in Estonia.

The jury’s citation described the film as “a bittersweet, multi-layered combination of three stories intervening in a perfect way about people who try to find their place in the world.”

Taylor, who co-wrote and starred in EAGLE VS SHARK and co-directed the 2023 NZIFF Best Short Film HEY BRAINY MAN is grateful for the support of Tallinn Black Nights and thrilled with the win.

“I had a quiet hope that there would be an audience who would connect to the film and it feels sort of miraculous, and beautiful that it has happened. To be in the company of excellent films from all over the globe at PÖFF and to receive this award is a huge honour, we're overjoyed.”

THE MOON IS UPSIDE DOWN follows the stories of three very different women whose lives briefly touch one another played by Victoria Haralabidou, Elizabeth Hawthorne and Taylor, with Rachel House, Robbie Magasiva, Robyn Malcolm and Jemaine Clement in supporting roles.

Jasmin McSweeney, Head of Marketing at Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission which financed the film, said the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is a highly influential platform for debut filmmakers, “This award is a significant accolade, and acknowledgement of the collective efforts of everyone involved in bringing the film to life."

THE MOON IS UPSIDE DOWN is produced by and Philippa Campbell and Georgina Conder and distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Vendetta Films.

