Longest Day Golf Challenge – Teeing Off For A Great Cause

The Cancer Society is excited to launch this year’s Longest Day Golf Challenge, which raises essential funds to support people affected by cancer.

Golfer Joshua Young enjoying some twilight golf at the Formosa Golf Resort ahead of his team The Hackers takes on the Cancer Society’s Longest Day Golf Challenge next month

Participants are invited to test their skills and endurance on the golf course by completing four rounds of golf – a whopping 72 holes – in just one day. This year, a half marathon option (36 holes) is also being introduced. This year, the longest day falls on Thursday 22 December, but participants can play on any day in December or January that suits them for their sunrise to sunset endurance challenge.

The Cancer Society is once again collaborating with Golf New Zealand to promote the Longest Day Golf Challenge, and golfers can take part or donate anywhere in the country.

Golfers Joshua Young, John Kendall and Jonny Wimpress from Auckland have teamed up to take on the Longest Day Golf Challenge on 7 December at Pakuranga Golf Course where all three are members.

Joshua, who has completed the challenge once before, said the trio had all been affected by losing family members to cancer and that motivated them to raise money for the cause.

“We’ve set a goal to raise between $1000 and $2000. We are calling ourselves The Hackers as we’re all bang average golfers,” says Joshua.

Hundreds of teams and individuals have signed up to take on the challenge with some very creative and punny team names in the mix such as Sultans of Swing, Chip-in-dales, and Dude Where’s My Par?

Cancer Society Chief Executive Rachael Hart says the Longest Day Golf Challenge is a great way to celebrate summer while raising vital funds for those impacted by cancer.

“Approximately 25,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer each year. We are extremely grateful to those who will swing into action this summer to help us raise funds so we can be there for cancer patients and their whānau during one of the most difficult times of their lives. Your support will allow us to provide support services like counselling, information, transport to and from treatment, and accommodation, as well as contribute to our work in cancer prevention, advocacy and research.”

Golf New Zealand Chief Executive Jeff Latch says the sporting body is incredibly proud of the dozens of big-hearted golfers across the country who will support this year’s Cancer Society Longest Day Golf Challenge.

“Playing four rounds of golf in one day demands not only a high degree of fitness and dedication from players, but also a considerable amount of organisational planning, and often the encouragement and sustenance of a support team on the side. However, we know that having a clear goal and focus for raising funds from participating in the Longest Day Challenge is a highly motivating factor for those golfers undertaking the event,” says Latch.

“With clubs and courses in every town and city across New Zealand, golf really is an integral part of the New Zealand way of life. Golf New Zealand’s best wishes go out to all those community-spirited players making their way down the fairways and greens nationwide to complete the 72-hole one-day journey over the coming months.”

The Cancer Society and Golf New Zealand invite golfers to dust off their clubs and get ready for The Longest Day Golf Challenge. Choose the day, the course, tell your mates and make a team – or you can do it solo.

If you would like to find out more about the Cancer Society’s Longest Day Golf Challenge including how to sign up and get involved anywhere in the country, you can visit www.longestday.org.nz

