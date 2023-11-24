New Zealand’s Top Pet Names – Luna On Top Again For 2023

The New Zealand Companion Animal Register microchip database has released the most popular names for young pets in 2023.

For the fifth year in a row, Luna tops the most favourite pet name across Aotearoa for cats, dogs and rabbits. Other popular names include Bella, Charlie and Basil with Barbie and Ken also making an entrance this year following a common trend of naming pets after blockbuster movie releases.

“New kitten and puppy guardians might like to avoid Luna, Bella and Charlie if they want to avoid confusion at the local dog park or cattery,” says David Lloyd, General Manager at Companion Animals New Zealand. “These names are the top three all-time pet names registered on the New Zealand Companion Animal Register and are the top three again in 2023.”

The New Zealand Companion Animal Register, or NZCAR, is the country’s microchip database for any species of pet. It holds the details for 1.3million pets, who can be microchip-scanned by veterinary clinics and shelters anywhere in the country and then reunited with their owners, should the animal ever be found wandering. The NZCAR is managed by registered charity Companion Animals New Zealand.

Lloyd says that funds derived from the register support the charity’s research, education and advocacy work. “If we can raise the understanding of pets’ needs among the public then we can create a good life for animals in New Zealand. The premise of A Good Life is that pets live a life full of positive experiences and are not just doing ‘okay’.”

To find out more about the New Zealand Companion Animal Register and to stay connected, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/animalregister.co.nz or the website at www.animalregister.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

