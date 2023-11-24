Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Visit Highlights 3,500 War Graves In NZ

Friday, 24 November 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

The Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the National War Memorial is a Commonwealth war grave - a fact that many may not be aware of. These war graves commemorate members of the Armed Forces who died during World War one or two.

This week the head of the organisation that looks after all Commonwealth War Graves around the world visited New Zealand. Claire Horton CBE, the Director General of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), arrived in Wellington on Monday to raise awareness of the work the Commission does and to meet with officials, Defence personnel, veterans associations, local iwi, volunteers and groups involved with the care of war graves.

"Together with Taranaki whānui we welcomed the Director General at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, with a ceremony which included a whakatau and a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior," says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"This Tomb of the Unknown Warrior is symbolic of all New Zealanders who did not make the journey home from the World Wars. Their graves are being looked after overseas by the Commission.

"We were able to have a conversation with the Director General about the 3,500 war graves located in Aotearoa, which are under the care of our Ministry. We shared information about our common concerns of managing aging heritage, environmental practices and the impact of climate change," says Leauanae.

The CWGC Director General toured a number of sites while in New Zealand, including cemeteries, the NZ Naval Memorial and the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"I was honoured to be able to lay a tribute at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the National War Memorial," says CWGC Director General Claire Horton.

"The work that the Commission does, through agencies such as the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, respects the sacrifice of the 1.7 million men and women of the Commonwealth who died in the two World Wars and makes sure they are remembered.

"This tour was a great opportunity to see the work that is being done firsthand, and to share information about how that work is carried out," says Horton.

Horton departed New Zealand on Thursday.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 