Michael Maguire Statement 2023

(NZRL) can now confirm that Michael Maguire will be stepping down from his role as Head Coach of the New Zealand Kiwis. “The mana, history and whakapapa associated with the Black and White jersey mean any role in and around the Kiwi team is the ultimate privilege. Michael’s dedication to the role and players has seen him achieve incredible things over the last six years,” says CEO Greg Peters. “Michael is the ultimate professional and has connected deeply with the NZRL whānau and playing group. We wish him nothing but success in his next career step.” Peters concludes.

