New Zealand Ranked As 7th Most Unspoilt Country In The World

Inghams has conducted a study which analyses Instagram hashtags to reveal the landscapes around the world most commonly described as ‘unspoilt’

Iceland ranks as the country with the most unspoilt landscapes, followed by Australia and Ireland

European countries dominate the top rankings, with 11 out of the top 20 unspoilt countries being located in the continent

New research from walking holiday provider Inghams reveals the places around the world which are most often described as being ‘unspoilt’. Over 104,000 Instagram posts were analysed in different countries around the world, to reveal the places which are posted about as being ‘unspoilt’ more than in any other context.

Top 20 Countries with the Most Unspoilt Landscapes, According To Instagram

Topping the list of the top 20 countries with the most unspoilt landscapes is Iceland, with an unspoilt post rate of 13.15. The country is famed for its natural, glacial beauty, being home to a number of ice glaciers, hot spring lagoons, and the world-renowned aurora borealis, which can regularly be viewed in the country under a pitch black night sky, uninterrupted by city lights. Following Iceland as the most unspoilt country is Australia, which has an unspoilt rate of 10.90. The country offers visitors a range of natural landscapes to enjoy - from desert cliffs and national parks, to sandy beaches and turquoise seas. Rounding off the top five is Ireland (home to stormy seas and unblemished emerald cliff-side hills), Cyprus ( known for its salt lakes and golden beaches) and Costa Rica, with its pristine waterfalls and lagoons.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The study from Inghams reveals that the areas in New Zealand with the highest rate of #unspoilt photos include Canterbury, Southland and the Otago Region. Canterbury Region includes snowy mountain peaks, golden prairies and moody translucent lakes – untouched natural scenes that some will recognise from the Lord of The Rings films. While in Southland explorers will find famous fjords and a network of caves home to glowworms and picturesque waterfalls.

European countries dominate the top 20 rankings, with 11 of the top countries being located in this continent. Greece ranks in 9th spot, with an unspoilt post rate of 3.19, boasting hundreds of pictures of blue turquoise coves and quiet island landscapes, while Romania (ranking in 16th spot) shows stunning images of its famous mountain road Transfăgărăan, and National Park Cheile Nerei-Beunia.

Rank Country #Unspoilt Post Rate 1 Iceland 13.15 2 Australia 10.90 3 Ireland 8.60 4 Cyprus 5.42 5 Costa Rica 4.19 6 Tanzania, United Republic of 4.16 7 New Zealand 3.58 8 Peru 3.54 9 Greece 3.19 10 Georgia 3.08 11 Nepal 2.98 12 South Africa 2.96 13 Croatia 2.86 14 Albania 2.77 15 Kenya 2.62 16 Romania 2.48 17 Tunisia 2.38 18 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2.26 19 Norway 2.23 20 Portugal 1.95

Anne Williams, Director of Marketing at Inghams, comments:

“Anyone who loves spending time in nature knows how disappointing it can be when your favourite natural spots get tarnished by tourists or other human interference. One of the best things about a walking holiday is being able to explore the world’s most beautiful unspoilt landscapes - from quiet rolling green hills, to sparkling blue lakes.

In order to keep some of the world’s best landscapes as unspoilt as possible, there are a few things you can do while exploring:

Leave No Trace. The one rule to remember is to try and leave no trace when visiting natural trails or environments - this means taking everything you bring in back out with you, including food, wrappers, bottles and other waste.

Stay On Designated Trails. In order to minimise soil erosion and damaging the environment surrounding trails, ensure you stick to established trails and paths - and avoid creating shortcuts or new trails.

Don’t Take Souvenirs From Your Walk. In order to maintain environments and ecosystems as much as possible, never take souvenirs - including plants, flowers, berries, shells, rocks or animal parts. If you believe you’ve come across something of significance, leave it where you found it and report to the local authorities.

Avoid Crowded Areas. While it can sometimes be tempting to visit popular walking trails or natural points of interest, why not consider visiting less-travelled terrain. There are plenty of undiscovered walking trails and natural landscapes where you’ll be less likely to encounter people traffic - and more able to get that perfect, unspoilt view.



If we can all treat the outdoors as if it were our own homes, we’ll be able to leave behind some beautiful, untouched landscapes for future generations to enjoy too.”

To read the full research revealing the top unspoilt locations around the world, please visit: https://www.inghams.co.uk/walking-holidays/insider-guides/most-unspoilt-natural-places

© Scoop Media

