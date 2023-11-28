Jennifer Lopez - This Is Me...Now

Jennifer Lopez’s long awaited musical experience THIS IS ME…NOW begins with the release on February 16th, 2024 of a new full length ALBUM and FILM inspired by the music.



The release of This Is Me…Now, Lopez’s first studio album in nearly a decade, celebrates the anniversary of its sister album, This is Me…Then, completing a 20 year journey. The album, written and executive produced by Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith and INK among others, effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.

This is Me…Now: The Film is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life. Along with Director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals. Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired and will release Nuyorican Productions’ This Is Me…Now: The Film on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the highly anticipated This Is Me…Now: The Album.

Can't Get Enough, the first single from This Is Me…Now: The Album, will be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, and is available to pre-save today on all major streamers along with a 30-second sound clip on social platforms.

Can’t Get Enough Single Information:

Global Release Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Produced & written by: Jennifer Lopez, Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat, Travis Scott), HitBoy (Drake), and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (H.E.R, Victoria Monet)

Additional songwriter-producers include: Angel Lopez (Jack Harlow), Drew Love (G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers), INK (Beyonce), Prince Chrishan (Meek Mill, Chris Brown) and BMG’s Brandon Riester serving as A&R.

This Is Me…Now: The Film Information:

Global Release Date: Exclusively on Prime Video globally February 16, 2024

Directed by: Dave Meyers

Written by: Jennifer Lopez, Matt Walton and Ben Affleck

Story by: Jennifer Lopez; Dave Meyers and Chris Shafer

Produced by: Nathan Scherrer

Executive produced by: Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Courtney Baxter on behalf of Nuyorican Productions

Starring: Jennifer Lopez with additional cast members to be announced

Studio: Amazon MGM Studios

Logline: Unlike anything you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez, This Is Me…Now: The Film is a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly visual musical reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.

JENNIFER LOPEZ MUSIC STATS:

Sold more than 80 million records

Over 15 Billion total combined streams of all her music on streaming platforms

Over 18 Billion views of her music videos.

Four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

10 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart

Eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart

18 #1 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart

13 million certified RIAA album sales

Her last album came out 9 years ago in 2014, A.K.A. (she has released singles and had her successful, Marry Me, film soundtrack in 2022)

As of this year, she has released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles (including 14 as a featured artist), five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.

© Scoop Media

