Jennifer Lopez - This Is Me...Now

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez’s long awaited musical experience THIS IS ME…NOW begins with the release on February 16th, 2024 of a new full length ALBUM and FILM inspired by the music.


The release of This Is Me…Now, Lopez’s first studio album in nearly a decade, celebrates the anniversary of its sister album, This is Me…Then, completing a 20 year journey. The album, written and executive produced by Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith and INK among others, effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.

This is Me…Now: The Film is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life. Along with Director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals. Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired and will release Nuyorican Productions’ This Is Me…Now: The Film on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the highly anticipated This Is Me…Now: The Album.

Can't Get Enough, the first single from This Is Me…Now: The Album, will be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, and is available to pre-save today on all major streamers along with a 30-second sound clip on social platforms.

Can’t Get Enough Single Information:
Global Release Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Produced & written by: Jennifer Lopez, Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat, Travis Scott), HitBoy (Drake), and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (H.E.R, Victoria Monet)
Additional songwriter-producers include: Angel Lopez (Jack Harlow), Drew Love (G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers), INK (Beyonce), Prince Chrishan (Meek Mill, Chris Brown) and BMG’s Brandon Riester serving as A&R.

This Is Me…Now: The Film Information:
Global Release Date: Exclusively on Prime Video globally February 16, 2024
Directed by: Dave Meyers
Written by: Jennifer Lopez, Matt Walton and Ben Affleck
Story by: Jennifer Lopez; Dave Meyers and Chris Shafer
Produced by: Nathan Scherrer
Executive produced by: Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Courtney Baxter on behalf of Nuyorican Productions
Starring: Jennifer Lopez with additional cast members to be announced
Studio: Amazon MGM Studios
Logline: Unlike anything you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez, This Is Me…Now: The Film is a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly visual musical reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.

JENNIFER LOPEZ MUSIC STATS:

  • Sold more than 80 million records
  • Over 15 Billion total combined streams of all her music on streaming platforms
  • Over 18 Billion views of her music videos.
  • Four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
  • 10 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
  • Two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart
  • Eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart
  • 18 #1 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart
  • 13 million certified RIAA album sales
  • Her last album came out 9 years ago in 2014, A.K.A. (she has released singles and had her successful, Marry Me, film soundtrack in 2022)
  • As of this year, she has released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles (including 14 as a featured artist), five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.

© Scoop Media

