TAB Trot Slot Holders Confirmed

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 1:45 pm
Press Release: TAB

Eight slot holders for Australasia’s first slot race for trotters, the TAB Trot Slot, have been confirmed.

TAB Trot Slot holder Aldebaran Lodge’s Aldebaran Zeus winning the Group One Turf Bar Waikato Flying Mile Trot on Grins Night of Champions 2023. Photo credit: Trish Dunell

The inaugural edition of TAB Trot Slot (2200m), which will carry an initial stake of $575,000, will be held at Cambridge Raceway on April 12, 2024.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Harness Inc. have today released the names of the slot holders who will be scouting for runners in the first edition of the ground-breaking race for trotters aged three or older.

They are:

  • TAB NZ
  • Aldebaran Park
  • All Stars Racing/ Chris Ryder
  • Cullen Breeding
  • Haras Des trotteurs
  • Hidden Honey
  • Strike Won Racing
  • Taylor St Racing Club Syndicate

Cambridge Raceway CEO Dave Branch said it was great to have some of the key players in trotting involved from around Australasia.


“We have a really good mix of individuals and businesses which will bring their own energy to the promotion of the race,” he said.

“For us the goal was to get the race off the ground in year one, so that like The Race by Grins, we have something to grow in future years.

“This race wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Entain NZ & Australia and the slot holders who have backed this concept from the start.

“We’re excited to see the negotiations begin now as to who can secure which horses, that will be a huge part of the build-up. There’s already a lot of discussion underway and we think it could be one of the best trotting fields we’ve seen in New Zealand.”

While there was opportunity for 10 slot holders, the race will go ahead with just the eight runners in the first year.

The TAB Trot Slot will be run on Grins Night of Champions alongside The Race by Grins for pacers on Friday April 12, 2024.

