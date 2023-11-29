Prime Video Reveals First-Look Images For Epic New Series Fallout

Today, Prime Video released first-look images from the highly anticipated new series, Fallout, which will premiere exclusively on April 12, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) and Aaron Moten (Emancipation). Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The series cast includes Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Character Descriptions

Ella Purnell plays “Lucy.” Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

Aaron Moten plays "Maximus." A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood's mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland--and will do anything to further their goals.

Walton Goggins plays "The Ghoul." The Ghoul survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Kyle MacLaughlin plays "Overseer Hank." Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy's father. He is eager to change the world for the better.

About Kilter Films

Kilter Films is an award-winning Los Angeles-based production company founded and run by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan with their producing partner Athena Wickham. Nolan is acritically-acclaimedAcademy Award®and Emmy Award®-nominated writer, director and producer known for his work on The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Memento. Joy is an Emmy Award®-nominated writer, director and producer. Kilter Films produced HBO’s hit series Westworld, which amassed54Emmy®nominations over its four seasons, along with DGA, WGA, PGA and SAG nominations, and remains the highest rated first season show in HBO’s history. Through their deal with Amazon, Kilter Films produced the series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, The Peripheral, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Gary Carr and Jack Reynor. They have also partnered with Bethesda Game Studios to develop Fallout, a television series for Amazon based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise, starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten, with Nolan directing the first three episodes. Kilter Films also produced the Emmy®-nominated crime series, Person of Interest, created by Nolan, that ran for five seasons and over 100 episodes on CBS. In film, Joy made her feature film directorial debut with Reminiscence for Warner Bros. Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, Joy wrote the script, which landed on TheBlack List, and produced with Nolan and Wickham. Kilter Films also produces interactive and transmedia marketing, including a Westworld Super Bowl spot directed by Nolan.

