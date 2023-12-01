Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZSA Mentor Programme 2024 - Open For Applications

Friday, 1 December 2023, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Society of Authors

For Writers! Apply now to be mentored by an established writer, poet, playwright.


The NZ Society of Authors Mentor programme 2024 seeks applications from writers looking for professional development, a safe space to discuss their work, intellectual community, role models, accountability and substantive feedback.

The NZSA Mentor Programme is designed to give beginning or emerging writers who demonstrate potential and commitment the opportunity to work closely with an experienced writer as their mentor in order to hone their writing skills and, in the process, take a piece of work from the early stages to a polished manuscript with potential for publication.

NZSA seek to reflect and expand the depth and breadth of our sector and welcome applications from diverse writers working across a range of genres and writing disciplines. As part of our commitment to diversity we tag three mentorships for emerging writers identifying as Māori, Pasifika, and Asian. This programme is made possible thanks to support from Creative New Zealand. More

Applications for the 2024 programme are accepted from 1 December 2023 to 1 February 2024.

The writers and creators who gained mentorships in 2023 polished and refined their skills under the mentorship of these talented professionals: Judy Mohr, Tina Shaw, Stephanie Johnson, Vanda Symon, Philippa Werry, Jacquie McRae, Catherine Chidgey, Cassie Hart, Ruby Porter, Paddy Richardson, Anne Kennedy, Rosetta Allan, and Michelle Elvy.

Want to Apply?

First take a look at: NZSA Mentor Programme Guidelines and Rules for Mentees
Second: NZSA Mentors List
Then: NZSA Mentor Programme application form

This programme is made possible thanks to support from Creative New Zealand.

