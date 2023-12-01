Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Michael King Writers Centre Announces 2024 Residencies

Friday, 1 December 2023, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Michael King Writers'Centre

This year’s Michael King Writers Centre residency selection panel once again had their work cut out for them with the highest number of applications ever received for the 17 residencies planned across 2024. There were 141 applicants totalling 538 individual applications across all of the available categories. A continuing trend is the high number of applicants in the emerging writers category. There is clearly a large and growing demand for developing writers to have an opportunity to retreat and work on their craft.

The Michael King Writers Centre Trust is looking forward to welcoming and hosting a diverse cohort of writers throughout the year.

Established writers to receive residencies are: Barbara Sumner, Craig Cliff, Daren Kamali, Darryn Joseph, Guy Langford, Hazel Phillips, Sam Duckor- Jones and Vasanti Unca.

Emerging writers awarded a residency are: Claire Mabey, Dani Yourukova, Hinekura Smith, Joy Holly, Nicole Hawkins, Rhegan Tu’akoi, Rose Lu, Sonya Wilson and Tehnuka Ilanko.

‘Reading and assessing this year’s applications was a huge privilege for the selection panel’, says board of trustees Chair, Melanie Laville-Moore. ‘We were impressed by the breadth and quality of writing across a wide spectrum of proposed projects’.

All residencies are made possible with thanks to support from Creative New Zealand.

The Michael King Writers Centre thanks all applicants and wishes our residency recipients the very best of luck with their work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Michael King Writers'Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 