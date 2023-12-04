Rolling Stone AU/NZ unveils 50 living icons of music, screen & comedy in special collector's edition released today

Monday, December 4, 2023 — Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has revealed its next annual collector’s edition, celebrating 50 of the most Iconic stars from Australia and Aotearoa, for the magazine’s December-February ‘Icons Issue’ which arrives on newsstands and at Coles from today.

What makes a celebrity an Icon? It's not just talent; it's a magnetic charisma, enduring influence, and that unmistakable Antipodean spirit that sets them apart. In an issue that is sure to attract much debate, Rolling Stone AU/NZ celebrates 50 living Icons across screen (TV and film), music and comedy, who have broken boundaries, shattered ceilings and opened doors.

In the realm of music, Rolling Stone AU/NZ delved deep into the anthems that have resonated with Aussies and Kiwis for generations and considered artists who have impacted the music scene from legendary Aussie singer John Farnham, to rapper Iggy Azalea and Rosé (Blackpink), an artist who represents the success of K-Pop’s cross over into Western mainstream music.

Television and the silver screen have had their own share of luminaries who've left an indelible mark on our screens and in many cases around the world, including internationally respected actor and producer Margot Robbie, critically acclaimed actor Deborah Mailman, newsreader, journalist and social media Icon Lee Lin Chin and Hollywood-conquering filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

No Icons Issue could be complete without including the comedians who've had us in stitches, from the controversial entertainer Chris Lilley, to loveable larrikin Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and NZ comedian, actor and presenter Rose Matafeo, revealing a unique and homebrewed brand of humour, reflective of our local sensibilities.

These 50 living Icons are etched into the cultural history books — here and abroad — and continue to inspire the next generation of Icons.

The Brag Media’s Editor-in-chief, Poppy Reid, said: “Rolling Stone AU/NZ is renowned for its lists and we take the responsibility of anointing the most worthy entertainment careerists and cultural impact drivers very seriously. With the weight of the industry we want to champion on our shoulders, we find gravity in helping to export local talent to the rest of the world. And so, as we gathered our team and a selection of industry experts, we debated, examined, pondered and shared tense moments as we went back and forth questioning what makes an Icon, the kind of impact they have on culture and if career longevity matters. We also added consistent relevancy, innovation, accolades and global influence to our ‘must-have’ criteria.

“Our very first ‘Icons Issue’ is a celebration of broken boundaries, shattered ceilings and opened doors, proving brilliance knows no borders. Here’s to the power of creativity, innovation and influence.”

The full list, in alphabetical order, appears below:

Angus Young - AC/DC co-founder, lead guitarist, songwriter

Bic Runga - singer-songwriter & multi-instrumentalist pop singer

Carl Barron - comedian

Cate Blanchett - actor

Chris Hemsworth - actor

Chris Lilley - Australian actor & comedian

Dame Hinewehi Mohi - musician & producer

Daniel Johns - musician & singer/songwriter

Dave Hughes - comedian

Deborah Mailman - actor

Elle Macpherson - model, actor, presenter & entrepreneur

Eric Bana - actor

Finn Brothers (Neil & Tim) - musicians

Flea - musician & actor

Hamish & Andy - comedy duo/presenters

Hannah Gadsby - comedian

Hugh Jackman - actor

Iggy Azalea - rapper

Jacki Weaver - actor

Jemaine Clement & Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords) - musicians & comedians

Jessica Mauboy - singer/songwriter

Jim Jefferies - comedian & actor

Jimmy Barnes - singer

Joel Little - record producer & musician

John Farnham - singer

Julia Morris - comedian & presenter

Keith Urban - singer & guitarist

Kevin Parker - singer/songwriter, producer & DJ

Kylie Minogue - singer

Lee Lin Chin - news journalist & television presenter

Magda Szubanski - comedy actor & writer

Margot Robbie - actor & film producer

Naomi Watts - actor

Nick Cave - musician & actor

Nicole Kidman - actor & film producer

Paul Hogan - actor

Paul Kelly - rock singer/songwriter

Rebel Wilson - actor & comedian

Rhys Darby - actor & comedian

Richard Wilkins - TV & radio presenter

Rosé (Blackpink) - K-pop singer & dancer

Rose Byrne - actor

Rose Matafeo - comedian & actor

Russell Crowe - actor & musician

Sam Neill - actor

Sia - singer/songwriter

Taika Waititi - filmmaker & actor

Temuera Morrison - actor

Tina Arena - singer/songwriter

Toni Collette - actor

The exclusive ‘Icons Issue’ collector’s edition hits selected stores in Australia and NZ from December 4.

The exclusive 'Icons Issue' collector's edition hits selected stores in Australia and NZ from December 4.

